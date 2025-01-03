Happy Founders Day to the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated! Celebrating 114 years of “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”In honor of Founders Day, here is a list of five notable members of KAPsi.

Bill Russell

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is the fraternity of many talented athletes, including the legendary Bill Russell. He is often considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Russell broke many records both during his collegiate career and professional career with the Boston Celtics.

Russell began playing basketball at a young age. After he was cut from his junior high school basketball team, Russell worked hard to develop his skills and eventually was recruited by the University of San Francisco. While playing for the University of San Francisco, he led his team to NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956. Russell earned the title of the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1955, with an average of 20.7 points and 20.3 rebounds per game.

Russell entered the NBA Draft in 1956 and was selected by the Boston Celtics as the first-round and second-overall pick. During his rookie year, he was the captain of the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team during the 1956 Summer Olympics, earning him a gold medal. Due to this obligation, Russell didn’t join the Celtics until December of that year. Russell played in the NBA for 13 years, all with the Celtics. His skill earned him the position of the centerpiece of the Celtic dynasty that won 11 NBA championships, of which eight were consecutive.

After retiring in 1969, he joined NBA on ABC as a commentator on the Game of the Week. He later became a coach in the NBA for the Seattle SuperSonics (1973-1977) and the Sacramento Kings (1987-1988).

Sadly, Russell died in 2022 at the age of 88. He left behind a long legacy, including being one of only eight basketball players to achieve the Triple Crown and being the third person in North American major professional sports to have their jersey number retired league-wide.

Russell was initiated into the Gamma Alpha chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi during his time at the University of San Francisco.

Reginald F. Lewis

The men of Kappa Alpha Psi excel in any area of human endeavor (it’s their motto). Well-known businessman Reginald F. Lewis is one of many Kappa men to excel in business. He was the first Black person to build a billion-dollar company.

Lewis’s interest in business started during his time at Virginia State University. He initially entered on a football scholarship in 1961 but was cut due to an injury. No longer being able to play football, he began to dedicate his time to his studies and work. He graduated from Virginia State with a degree in economics in 1965.

After graduating, he went on to earn his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1968. Lewis is the only person in the university’s 148-year history to be admitted before applying. He then moved to New York to practice corporate law. He and a few colleagues founded the first Black law firm on Wall Street. When Lewis acquired Beatrice International Foods for $985 million in 1987 and renamed it TLC Beatrice International Holdings Inc., he created history. The business made $1.8 billion that year, making it the first Black-owned business to generate over $1 billion in sales annually.

He was named one of the richest Americans by Forbes in 1993 with an estimated net worth of $400 million. Lewis sadly passed away that same year following a battle with brain cancer. Virginia State has named its business school after Lewis in his honor.

Lewis joined the Alpha Phi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi during his time at Virginia State University.

Ed Reed

Ed Reed shows us that it is never too late to go after the things that you want. The former Baltimore Ravens safety recently became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. at age 46.

Reed gained notoriety as a football player when he received an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Miami, where he played from 1997 to 2001. Reed helped the team win the NCAA championship in 2001; he was also named a unanimous All-American that same year. His record-breaking collegiate career earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Reed was selected by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2002 NFL Draft in. the first round as the 24th overall pick. He played with the Ravens for ten years before briefly playing for the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013. While with the Ravens, he was selected for nine Pro Bowls, won Super Bowl XLVII, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2004. Many people consider him one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

After retiring from the NFL, Reed began coaching in 2016. He previously served as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills. Reed was named as the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman University before the deal fell through in 2022. In 2020, Reed returned to his alma mater to serve as the football team’s chief of staff.

Reed was initiated into the Grambling Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi on November 16, 2024.

Jamal Bryant

Pastor Jamal Bryant is a well-known minister and political figure. He is the current pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia.

Bryant is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and a graduate of Morehouse College, where he earned a degree in political science and international studies. He went on to receive his Master of Divinity from Duke University and his Doctor of Ministry degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation.

In 2000, he founded the Empowerment Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, where he served as pastor for 18 years. In 2015, Bryant tried his hand at a career in politics when he ran for U.S. Congress to represent Baltimore, but he shortly after suspended his campaign.

Pastor Jamal Bryant joined Kappa Alpha Psi through the Baltimore Alumni chapter.

Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp is one of the most well-known gospel singers in the world. In addition to being a gospel singer, he is also a pastor and a record producer.

Sapp began singing in church when he was just four years old. His relationship with Christ led him to attend Aenon Bible College in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before breaking out as a solo artist in 1996, he recorded music with the gospel group Commissioned in the early 1990s. As a solo artist, Sapp has released sixteen albums, including the album Thirsty that has his huge crossover hit, Never Would Have Made It. The song peaked at number 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100, and number one on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart. Thirsty earned Sapp many other Billboard chart earnings, including being number one on the U.S. Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

Sapp has been nominated for 11 Grammys, one Billboard Music Award and has two BET Awards.

Marvin Sapp joined the Grand Rapids (MI) Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.