Following his push to pursue another opportunity as an HBCU head coach, Ed Reed is taking a detour that could make his journey to the college ranks even easier. Reed is set to become the head coach of Chamblee High School, per a statement by the institution on their social media accounts.

“We are extremely excited to announce the addition of NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed @TwentyER as our new Offensive Coordinator. Go Dawgs,” the school posted on their football X account.

Reed's current coaching chapter follows a controversial and short-lived stint as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman University in 2022. After being hired by the HBCU in Daytona Beach, Florida, Reed’s position unraveled quickly.

A rant about the university's facilities and conditions went viral, leading the institution to notify him in January 2023 that they would not proceed with the hire. Despite never officially signing a contract with Bethune-Cookman, Reed's name has remained prominent in discussions about HBCU coaching opportunities.

Speculation regarding his return to HBCU football was renewed late last year when Reed was linked to the head coaching vacancy at Alabama A&M University. However, that role ultimately went to former Miles College head coach Sam Shade.

Reed's coaching pursuits build upon a foundation of diverse experience. From 2020 to 2022, he served as Chief of Staff for the Miami Hurricanes football program, advising on a range of responsibilities, from player development to strategic planning. Reed had also previously gained NFL coaching experience as the defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

While his playing days are already legendary—anchored by a national championship at the University of Miami in 2001 and a Super Bowl victory with the Ravens in 2013—Reed is now working to build his coaching legacy.

And this isn’t the only way Reed has stayed in the spotlight recently. Last November, he became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Now, he's looking to follow a path recently followed by DeSean Jackson at the high school ranks that could possibly conclude with him getting an opportunity to become a college head coach in the future.

For Reed, this step could act as a meaningful recalibration in his jourjney. Coaching at the high school level gives him the chance to fine-tune his hands-on approach, build trust in his leadership skills, and stay connected to the football community. It could be just the stepping stone he needs to get back into the mix for top collegiate coaching opportunities down the road.