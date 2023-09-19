The release of Autumn Variations is coming very soon, and Ed Sheeran has announced an exciting and innovative live companion album.

Over the past few weeks, Sheeran has been seen crashing weddings and showing up at fan's houses. Some could chalk it up to Sheeran just doing pop-up shows where he plays new tracks off of Autumn Variations to promote it. Turns out, the had a bigger goal with these appearances.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared an extended video of him playing “Wake Me Up” on a piano inside a fan's house. The caption revealed that he has been doing these pop-up appearances to record a live companion album of Autumn Variations.

“So I did some surprise pop-up gigs in fans houses, secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans living room, but all of it was a total surprise,” Sheeran revealed.

He continued by detailing the experience with one of the lucky fans, Kari Conaway. “We got to @kariconaway‘s house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one,” Sheeran said. “They had cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks to start, but once I’d played the Autumn [Variations] song I said ‘take me on a tour,' and when I went into her room I saw a piano. She asked if I could play and I said ‘not really but I kinda play on wake me up’, so here I am playing ‘Wake Me Up,' for all the Plus (+) fans out there. The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, proper album out 29th September go preorder you legends x.”

Ed Sheeran spent the first part of his career doing albums named after mathematics symbols. After the release of Subtract (-) earlier this year and his grand “Mathematics” tour that celebrates them all, it appears Sheeran is now transitioning to seasons-themed albums. Autumn Variations will serve as a welcome of a new era for Sheeran. It will also serve as the first album released under his record label, Gingerbread Man, meaning he will own the copyright to his songs.

Autumn Variations will be released on September 29.