British musician, Ed Sheeran made a name for himself for his chart-topping hits and sold-out stadium performances. But what about headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Unfortunately, the singer revealed that he's not really interested.

In a recent interview, Sheeran expressed his reservations about being the center of attention on such a grand stage.

“I don't think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either,” Sheeran admitted.

But there's a catch. Ed Sheeran is willing to participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show if he can collaborate with another artist taking the lead. He believes the show's choreography, pyrotechnics, and showmanship don't match his style. While he respects iconic performances like Prince, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé, Sheeran prefers his intimate stage presence with his loop pedal and simple fireworks at stadium shows.

Sheeran suggested a workaround for his Super Bowl aspiration, recalling a previous talk of joining Coldplay in 2016, though it didn't pan out. He's hopeful for future collaborations on the Super Bowl stage, possibly with Taylor Swift.

But what he's busy headlining into right now is his own tour, Mathematics. The British singer also looks forward to attending Taylor Swift's UK show.

Ed Sheeran is also set to release a special album in the coming months. Initially conceptualized over a decade ago, the album's creation was influenced by personal hardships, including the passing of his best friend in 2021 and his wife's cancer diagnosis during her second pregnancy. And this latest album will have a theme of love, life, and grief.