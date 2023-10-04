Ed Sheeran has become the first artist to receive a major Brit Billion Award.

On October 4, Sheeran was awarded the first ever Gold Brit Billion Award. This comes after he reached 10 billion UK streams of his music.

Other recent Brit Billion Award winners include ABBA, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Becky Hill, Billie Eilish, and Coldplay.

Ed Sheeran is coming off of the release of his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations. The album ushers in a new era for the “Perfect” singer, as it's first first album — with the exception of No.6 Collaborations Project — to not be named after a math symbol.

Subtract (stylized as -) was the final entry in Sheeran's math symbols series. Autumn Variations was the second album he released of the year — a first for him. Sheeran's Subtract album got its own tour that went on simultaneously with his “Mathematics” stadium tour. The “Subtract” tour would take Sheeran to smaller theaters in the same city as the “Mathematics” tour's stadium shows. He'd get to play the album in full along with other hits.

Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour was a celebration of his first five albums. The tour began in April 2022 in support of Equals (stylized as =), and continued into this year with the release of Subtract. It was originally set to conclude on September 23 in Inglewood, California. However, a postponement of his Las Vegas gig at Allegiant Stadium would delay the end of the tour. The “Mathematics” tour will now conclude on October 28 with a show at Allegiant Stadium.