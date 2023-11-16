It sounds like Ed Sheeran won't be releasing any new music anytime soon after releasing two albums in 2023.

Don't expect Ed Sheeran to release new material for a while.

“This is gonna be my final thing I release for a while”

On November 16, Sheeran posted about the anniversary release of Foy Vance's “Guiding Light,” which he features on. In an Instagram post, Sheeran gave some insight on his next career move.

“This is gonna be my final thing I release for a while, certainly my final collab for a very long time,” he began, continuing, “it's time to knuckle down into the next big album mode.

“But what a fitting way, by stopping with one of my favourite artists of all time,” he added, talking about Vance.

This sounds like Sheeran won't be releasing new material for a while as he works on his next album. It is a bummer for fans, but it makes sense.

After all, Sheeran released two albums, Subtract (stylized as “-“) and Autumn Variations, this year. The former landed the singer yet another Grammy nomination as he closed out his mathematic symbols era.

Foy Vance and Sheeran have worked together for years. Most notably, Vance assisted Sheeran with “Afire Love” on his Multiply (stylized as “X”) album. On Subtract, Vance received a co-writing credit on the album's closing song, “The Hills of Aberfeldy.”

Ed Sheeran is also embarking on the “Mathematics” tour. The tour kicked off in April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, before continuing through Europe and North America through 2023. A new leg was announced and will take Sheeran through Asia and more countries throughout 2024.