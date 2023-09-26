Ed Sheeran knows that some of his biggest hits are overplayed. He revealed his thoughts on that matter and what makes Autumn Variations different.

Speaking at a pop-up event for Autumn Variations, Sheeran said (via @teddys_guitar on X) that his newest album was “created and being released specifically” for his fans.

“I feel like sometimes I put records like, and even if I love them — you know, records like ‘Perfect,' ‘Shape of You,' and ‘Bad Habits' — they do get overplayed,” Sheeran confessed. “And sometimes my core, core, core fanbase go, ‘We actually prefer the album cuts that people don't know.' And I feel like this [Autumn Variations] can be an entire album cut that can just be yours.”

ed talking about how this album is for us and that he’s planning on making spring variations, summer variations, etc. but the next project after autumn variations is a pop record pic.twitter.com/xHTS1BUyCM — jay 🍁🍂 (@teddys_guitar) September 26, 2023

He's not wrong. Songs like the ones Sheeran named are overplayed on the radio. While radio hits like “Shivers” and “Eyes Closed” are played for a reason (they're catchy!), songs like “Love in Slow Motion,” “Colourblind,” and “No Strings” are some of his best work.

From the sounds of it, Autumn Variations will bring Sheeran back to his acoustic-based roots. Subtract (-), the album released earlier this year, similarly took this approach and resulted in arguably his best work to date.

Ed Sheeran is also winding down his “Mathematics” tour. His last show, a record-breaking one at SoFi Stadium, was originally meant to be the final show of the tour. However, the last-minute rescheduling of the Las Vegas show resulted in that becoming the final show — which will take place in late October.

Autumn Variations will be released on September 29.