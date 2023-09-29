Ed Sheeran, the British singing sensation known for his down-to-earth personality, left fans in awe with an extraordinary act of appreciation following the release of his latest album, “Autumn Variations.” After dropping the highly anticipated album, Sheeran surprised his fans by buying them drinks and joining them for an impromptu party.

In celebration of the release of “Autumn Variations,” Sheeran decided to “bar crawl” which is to hop around different bars where he mentioned “drinks are on me for the next six hours,” in an Instagram post. Fans couldn't believe their luck as they found themselves sharing a drink and chatting with their idol. Ed Sheeran's friendly and approachable demeanor made the evening feel like a gathering of friends rather than a celebrity appearance. The video also features him riding the subway on his way to the next bars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The heartwarming gesture not only showcased Sheeran's appreciation for his dedicated fanbase but also highlighted his genuine connection with those who have supported him throughout his career. It's not every day that fans get to share a drink with their favorite artist, let alone play beer pong or ride the subway with him.

Ed Sheeran has crashed parties before but four bars in one night? That's something else. The singer's surprise celebration was a testament to his humility and his genuine desire to give back to the people who have made his career possible. As “Autumn Variations” continues to make waves in the music world, this unforgettable evening will undoubtedly remain etched in the memories of those lucky fans who had the opportunity to party with the singing sensation.