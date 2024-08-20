Producer Benny Blanco recently teamed with Ed Sheeran to narrate his day in the life vlog. The result is hilarious.

In an Instagram post from Sheeran, he documented his day. “Filmed a day in the life and had @itsbennyblanco narrate it for the lols,” his caption read.

It begins with a sleepy Sheeran after just waking up. Throughout the day, he listens to records, rides his bike, does some painting, and goes on a run. It is a jam-packed day that includes him going to Ipswich Town F.C.'s training facility and shooting around with the other players. By the end, he is eating dinner with his wife.

The montage goes fast, and Blanco has a hard time catching up. He also jokes that packs too much into the day. When Sheeran is painting, he is wearing a protective suit over his clothes (it is a place where you paint on the floor). That is when Blanco delivers his funniest line, “And now I'm… killing someone? Oh, I guess I'm painting. I just do art now.”

He also jokes that Sheeran looks like he had a Crayon explode on him. There were other times when Blanco had no idea what Sheeran was doing, only adding to the hilarity of the video.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Blanco is a renowned producer and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with Sheeran, BTS, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Selena Gomez. He has a very extensive list of other artists that he has worked with.

Additionally, Benny Blanco has co-written and produced two of Ed Sheeran's biggest songs. They worked on “Don't” and “Castle on the Hill” together. They also worked with Justin Bieber to make “Love Yourself.”

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is a Grammy-winning artist who made his debut in 2011 with his first album, Plus. This album featured hit songs like “The A Team” and “Lego House.”

Plus put Sheeran on the map as he opened for Taylor Swift on the North American leg of the Red Tour in 2013. His sophomore album, Multiply, further cemented him as a star. “Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph,” “Sing,” and “Don't” were all featured on the album.

Almost three years later, Sheeran released Divide. This was another major hit for Sheeran, as songs like “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Castle on the Hill,” and “Shape of You” remain some of his biggest hits.

Before he released his fourth main album, Sheeran released No.6 Collaborations Project. The album featured collaborations with Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, and more. It is a sequel to his debut EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project.

He returned with Equals in 2021 before releasing the final math symbol-titled album, Subtract, in 2023. Sheeran began a new era with Autumn Variations in September 2023. It is the first album released under his Gingerbread Man label.

Currently, Sheeran is on the Mathematics Tour, which celebrates his entire discography. During the tour, Subtract and Autumn Variations have made their way into the setlist.