Eddie George didn't mince words after Tennessee State ended their season with a shocking loss to Tennessee Tech.

It's safe to say that Eddie George wasn't happy with his team's loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday to conclude the season. His Tigers were beaten 35-0 by a Golden Eagles team that entered the weekend 3-7. The week prior, Tennessee Tech lost to Gardner-Webb 35-0.

The loss ended what was otherwise a successful season for the Tennessee State Tigers. They clinched their first winning season since 2017 and had a resounding five-game winning streak that had them in the conversation for the FCS Playoffs.

However, a 35-21 loss to Charleston-Southern ended the winning streak and a 30-17 Easter Michigan loss officially put them out of the FCS playoff hunt. No one could've predicted that a struggling Tennessee Tech team would beat Tennessee State, especially in this fashion.

Eddie George didn’t recognize the unit he put on the field today ⁦@TSUTigersFB⁩ #RoarCity pic.twitter.com/pNITQxZlEg — Mike Organ (@MikeOrganWriter) November 18, 2023

In postgame comments, captured by Mike Organ of the Tennesseean, Eddie George was clearly disappointed in his team.

“It is what it is. Some guys, their minds are probably on Thanksgiving turkey or just didn't want to be out there where you can be in this game. You have every opportunity to get to play a game that you love. And you've got to compete at a high level, no matter what the circumstances are. And that's something that has to be learned and preached. And I take full responsibility on today's loss because these guys were not ready to play.”

Tennessee State only had 155 yards of total offense, passing for 78 yards and rushing for 76 yards. Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech totaled 484 yards of total offense including 232 rushing yards. Tennessee Tech also dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 36:67 as opposed to Tennessee State's 23:33.

After a 6-5 season, Eddie George has a lot to build on heading into his fourth year at the helm of the program. The Tigers have winning momentum and the right additions to the team, especially on offense, will prove to be a step forward.