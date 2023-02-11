Eddie Kingston is not a fan of, well, of most things really. He doesn’t like many of his coworkers, really doesn’t like AEW’s current World Champion, and probably isn’t particularly high on any of the other champions too if we’re being honest.

So naturally, with a bunch of free time on his hands and a very active Twitter account, Kingston decided to use his social media presence to shoot on, well, basically everyone in AEW, from the four pillars all the way up to the World Champion.

“Please understand if anyone likes someone I don’t like that is fine,” Kingston said via Fightful. “I have my reasons and there is a lot of backstage stuff on why I don’t like certain people. Again I’m not judging them , I just don’t want to be around then. But also I like to talk sh*t so maybe I can fight them in or out of the ring. Yes I am a emotional king (mad) so I am still learning how to deal with sh*t. But again when Tony is done protecting certain “pillars” let’s see if they are as great as he thinks. Again folks there is a lot of inside baseball you don’t need to know so just watch the shows and understand I truly and honestly will do whatever the f*ck I want and force certain cowards in wrestling to make a move or get the f*ck out the way. Again when they are done being protected. I stretch one “pillar” granted I lost (Surprising I know) but at this point in my career I just want to fight. F*ck a belt f*ck a win I just want to see fear in the eyes of the boss favorites. And then smile back at the hotel room knowingly win or lose in the ring I mentally win.”

Wow, pretty crazy stuff, right? Well, unfortunately for the AEW PR department, that wasn’t the end of it. No, Kingston decided to add even more fuel to the fire and take another shot at not only MJF but his former friends like Ortiz, Moxley, and even his self-proclaimed best friend, Penta El Zero M.

“Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show,” Kingston wrote. “F*ck Ortiz, f*ck House of Black and f*ck the roster. Born alone die alone I tried. I don’t need anyone including mox and penta. F*ck everyone. Especially the “pillars “

Could this all be a swerve? Could Kingston be back in AEW as a member of the House of Black like so many fans had hoped? Or could Ortiz actually be the one heading to the House as a double-swerve that puts Kingston on the wrong side of his former friend? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say Kingston won’t be fighting anyone if he doesn’t stop talking trash on his AEW co-workers.

Eddie Kingston shot on MJF during his WTF! appearance too.

Think Kingston’s comments on MJF are just for show or to keep fans engaged on social media? Well, unfortunately, you might have to think again, as Kingston was one of the many AEW performers to stop by the WTF! podcast with Marc Maron after the promotion’s recent stop in Los Angeles, and needless to say, his commentary was basically the same.

“He’s a real piece of sh*t,” Kingston said via Fightful. “I’m just going to put that out there. I don’t know why he’s the champion. He’ll cry about it to Tony (Khan), then I’ll get an email from Megha (Parekh) and HR, ‘you can’t be calling our world champion a piece of sh*t.’ Well, if he doesn’t act like a piece of sh*t, I won’t call him that.”

Asked by Maron if maybe, just maybe, MJF’s actions were simply part of his character, a character so compelling it earned him a shot with the AEW World Championship, Kingston shot that down, informing the long-time comedian that he treats the boys in the back that way too.

“Not backstage to the boys. He’s a low life. He’s a young kid who thinks he knows it all and he doesn’t,” Kingston said. “F*ck em. I don’t give a sh*t. What are they gonna do, fire me? Okay. I’ll work somewhere and make money.”

Is MJF a scumbag? Yes, by his own admission via an incredibly extensive promo on Dynamite, MJF is about as bad of a dude as they come. But that doesn’t excuse Kingston from calling him out, especially to non-AEW fans who listen to the WTF! pod. If Kingston is going to make his way back into AEW, he’ll need to chill just a tad and let his in-ring work do the talking.