Eden Hazard, the former Belgium international, has shed light on his decision not to join fellow football legends Lionel Messi in MLS or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League after his retirement, reported by GOAL. Despite the lure of money and the familiar faces in these leagues, Hazard emphasized that his decision was not motivated by financial gains. Speaking after a charity match alongside renowned figures like Didier Deschamps and Robert Pires, Hazard stated, “I wouldn’t play anywhere for money. I’m 32 years old and have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy away from the playing fields.”

Elaborating on his reasons for retiring, Hazard revealed that he had lost his passion for the game during a challenging period at Real Madrid. He reflected on the difficulties he faced, stating, “It is never easy to make a decision like that, but I am not going to say that it was difficult. It is something that I had reflected on a lot… I no longer enjoyed going to training, and as I played less, it became more complicated.”

Hazard's decision to retire at the age of 32 surprised the football world, especially considering his relatively young age. Despite earlier career successes, his time at Real Madrid was marred by injuries and a lack of form. Hazard made 76 appearances for Real after joining from Chelsea in 2019, scoring only seven goals. He left the club with a year remaining on his contract, opting to step away from professional football and explore other opportunities in life beyond the pitch.