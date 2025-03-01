There's no question that luring a megastar ultimately raises an NBA team's championship ceiling. However, it usually requires a steep price of surrendering the future by giving away draft picks and young players with potential. Most recently, this included the Golden State Warriors when they traded for Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster deal.

In previous years, the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Given that the verdict is still out for all these teams, it remains to be seen whether their gambled paid off.

But in the past, basketball fans have witnessed when NBA teams regrettably gambled their future in order to land a star. Given that talent is never enough to win it all, it's easy to see why the Warriors traded for Butler. Here is a look at 10 NBA teams that gambled their future for a star and failed to win it all.

Los Angeles Clippers (2019)

The Clippers were successful in luring Kawhi Leonard. However, in order to do so, they also had to trade for Paul George. Los Angeles basically surrendered their future by giving away eventual NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a handful of draft picks along with NBA veteran Danilo Gallinari.

Fast-forward, the Clippers never enjoyed championship success with Leonard and PG leading the way. With George taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason and Leonard dealing with career-changing injuries, the Clippers face an uncertain future ahead.

Houston Rockets (2012)

Fresh from an NBA Finals appearance and winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award, James Harden faced a bright future with teams hoping for him to make the leap into MVP territory. The Thunder recognized Harden's value and managed to command Jeremy Lamb, Kevin Martin, two 2013 first-round draft picks and a 2013 second-round draft pick from the Houston Rockets.

Although Harden successfully transformed into an NBA MVP, the Rockets never tasted championship glory. To make matters worse, it resulted in an ugly divorce between Harden and Houston.

New York Knicks (2011)

After failing to land LeBron James in free agency, the New York Knicks were itching for a franchise megastar to pair with Amar'e Stoudemire. Hence, they set their sights on Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks had the option to wait out the NBA season.

But instead, thanks to Melo's impatience, the Knicks pulled the trigger by gutting their young core of Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, and Kosta Koufos. Moreover, New York also surrendered a handful of draft picks, one of which turned out to be Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray.

Brooklyn Nets (2013)

The Brooklyn Nets had just relocated from New Jersey. In order to tap the city's basketball market, the franchise new that luring some stars would quicken the pace of the team's financial growth. As a result, the team managed to acquire both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett along with DJ White and Jason Terry.

However, it came at a steep cost. Although the players Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, and MarShon Brooks weren't exactly groundbreakers, it's the string of first-round picks that the Nets surrendered which turned out to be Jaylen Brown and a traded pick for Jayson Tatum.

Both are currently the franchise cornerstones that brought the Boston Celtics' 18th championship banner. On the other hand, the Nets had to deal with their aging stars without a championship to show for it.

Brooklyn Nets (2021)

It wasn't the only time when the Nets gambled their future for a star. In fact, eight years later, the Nets found themselves again sacrificing their future. After luring NBA superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn, the team was enticed with the availability of a disgruntled James Harden.

In order to attain the services of The Beard, the Nets basically shipped away a rising shot-blocking big in Jarrett Allen, high-scoring guard Caris LeVert, and a trio of first-round draft picks. The trio of Irving, Harden, and Durant had no shortage of talent. However, injuries and lack of depth ultimately killed the team's championship pursuits.

Charlotte Hornets (1996)

The Charlotte Hornets have never been a decorated franchise in the NBA. However, they did have a shot at changing history at one point in 1996. Around this time, the team possessed the draft rights to Kobe Bryant. But with the team looking to beef up their frontcourt, they offered the Lakers Bryant's draft rights in exchange for All-Star big man Vlade Divac.

Years later, Bryant would help the Purple and Gold capture five NBA championships. On the other hand, the Hornets continued to be cellar dwellers in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers (2012)

After winning back-to-back NBA championships, the Lakers were looking to maximize Kobe Bryant's closing window. As a result, the team decided to go all-in by luring future Basketball Hall of Famers Steve Nash and Dwight Howard to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

In order to get these stars, the Lakers let go of a young Andrew Bynum and a string of draft picks. While the Lakers would greatly disappoint with a star-studded cast, the sacrifices weren't as regretful. Bynum hung up his sneakers after a few seasons, while these draft picks turned into players that never panned out in the NBA.

Houston Rockets (1996)

With the Rockets winning back-to-back NBA titles, the franchise was keen on returning to championship ways. To give Hakeem Olajuwon some much-needed help, the franchise pursued a disgruntled Charles Barkley from Phoenix.

In exchange, the Rockets surrendered Robert Horry, Sam Cassell, Mark Bryant, and Chucky Brown. Cassell and Horry were two instrumental pieces in the Rockets' back-to-back title runs. Sadly for the Rockets, a third title never materialized as Barkley also continued to be eluded by a championship.

Minnesota Timberwolves (2015)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have never come close to a tile. They have made some questionable moves over the years, especially in the front office. One of them includes trading away a 26-year old Thaddeus Young for a 38-year old Kevin Garnett.

Although Garnett is still the best player to ever put on a Wolves uniform, he was also way past his prime. It's safe to say the Timberwolves only acquired Garnett to give Minnesota some nostalgia and for financial gains.

Miami Heat (2015)

There's no question that the departure of LeBron James ultimately left the Miami Heat franchise in rebuild mode. Nonetheless, they were still aiming to be competitive, despite James' absence and Chris Bosh's health issues. With Dwyane Wade still in the roster, the team tried to stay competitive by luring Goran Dragic to South Beach at the trade deadline.

The former NBA Most Improved Player was still an All-Star-caliber player. However, the Heat surprisingly gave up a haul for Dragic, including Danny Granger, championship piece Norris Cole, Shawne Williams, Justin Hamilton, and a pair of first-round draft picks. On the bright side, Dragic did help Miami return to the NBA Finals in 2020 but failed to see action due to injuries.