After the 2025 WNBA trade deadline, in which the Connecticut Sun made a single move—acquiring forward Aaliyah Edwards from the Washington Mystics in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and rights to a 2026 first‑round pick swapNew York PostClutchPoints—the franchise finds itself in a pivotal moment. The team is deep in a full-fledged rebuild after losing its entire 2024 starting five, the head coach, and veteran leadership in the offseasonSwish AppealNew York PostWikipedia. Yet, by late August 2025, the Sun still have not stabilized on‑court clarity or optimized roles. To meaningfully compete in the closing weeks and into 2026, the franchise must now make several key internal and external moves.

1) Evaluate and potentially release a bench or fringe veteran to create flexibility

The Sun’s rotation remains crowded, especially upfront, and many midseason signings or training-camp additions have not contributed consistently. For example, several training‑camp signees—such as Kariata Diaby, Amy Okonkwo, Madison Hayes, Bria Hartley, and Jaelyn Brown—have seen limited action or have already been waivedWikipedia+1. Among existing roster members, the once‑high‑profile Diamond DeShields was surprisingly waived before the season even beganWikipediaNewsTalk New England. While that decision has been made, the frontcourt group still remains cluttered with Haley Peters, Rayah Marshall, and Aaliyah Edwards joining the more established Tina Charles, Olivia Nelson‑Ododa, and Aneesah Morrow. To foster clarity and open a roster spot for a high‑upside two‑way or developmental signing, the Sun should consider releasing a player with minimal impact—possibly Haley Peters, who has seen limited minutes and whose expiration of a training‑camp or 7‑day contract signals an expendable role.

2) Sign a versatile wing or defensive-minded guard for depth and versatility

With guard depth relatively thin and the team’s backcourt still largely unestablished—the departure of Natasha Cloud and denial of Marina Mabrey’s trade request, but no real on‑court payoff yetSB NationNew York PostWikipedia—the Sun would benefit from plucking a veteran on an inexpensive, rest‑of‑season or hardship contract, particularly one known for perimeter defense and secondary playmaking. A player like Journey Brown (if available), Azura Stevens, or a defensive-minded guard such as Laeticia Amihere (if still available) would fill this plug‑and‑play role, allowing the team to match up better on perimeter threats and relieve pressure on young guards Saniya Rivers, Jacy Sheldon, and Aneesah Morrow.

3) Make a bold benching or rotation adjustment: move Aneesah Morrow into the starting lineup

The Sun’s top draft pick, Aneesah Morrow (No. 7 overall), has had a promising rookie season. Yet she remains off the starting five behind Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Olivia Nelson‑Ododa, Tina Charles, etcWikipediaConnecticut Sun. If her energy, athleticism, and defensive tenacity are trending up, head coach Rachid Meziane should consider elevating her to a starting role at forward, partnering her with a reliable scoring or spacing veteran. That shift would lighten the burden on Mabrey, who also has been the focal point of rebuilding narratives, and inject sustained energy into starting lineups. Concurrently, Mabrey could come off the bench as a high‑impact sixth woman—an adjustment that could morph her into the sparkplug identity that the front office hopes she becomesWikipedia.

4) Consider benching or reducing minutes for one veteran with mismatched fit: Tina Charles

While Tina Charles is a franchise legend and an eight-time All‑Star recently added in free agencyNewsTalk New EnglandConnecticut Sun, her offense-first, low‑mobility style may not optimally mesh with a young, switch‑oriented defensive scheme that Meziane emphasizesThe Guardian. Especially late in games against faster lineups, Charles may be a liability defensively. Cutting her minutes in favor of younger, more mobile options—like Olivia Nelson‑Ododa or Rayah Marshall—could help improve pace, rebounding versatility, and help‑defense. The Sun should preserve Charles for specific lineups and desert her as a minute‑muncher in favor of more adaptable frontcourt pairings.

5) Coaching tweak: install an assistant focused on player development or be more aggressive with in‑game adjustments

Head coach Rachid Meziane, the first European‑born head coach in WNBA history, has remained steady under the weight of roster overhaul and relocation rumorsThe Guardian. His style centers on long‑term development and freedom, but with postseason out of reach, the team must pivot toward extracting immediate value from its roster. The Sun should elevate or promote Chaz Franklin—their Head of Player Development—or add a new assistant with NBA/G League experience to sharpen late‑game decision making and create situational-specific schemes. Alternatively, the head coach must empower existing assistants like Roneeka Hodges, Pascal Angillis, or Ashlee McGee to design more assertive offensive sets or in‑game adjustments tailored to stretch mismatches per opponent. This internal recalibration can help optimize rotations more rapidly.

6) Utilize recent acquisition Aaliyah Edwards—move her into high‑leverage small‑ball lineups

Acquired on August 7, forward Aaliyah Edwards provides energy and positional flexibility. In her debut on August 11 she logged 17 minutes off the bench for 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a stealWikipedia. Meziane should rapidly integrate Edwards into small‑ball five‑man lineups—especially those that stagger Morrow and Charles—to exploit her mobility and defensive intensity. A rotation phase where Edwards flanks Morrow and Nelson‑Ododa could spark hustle plays, transitions, and perimeter rebounding, complementing Oy the veterans as stylish hybrids. Given her youth and potential, the Sun should not treat Edwards as a late-season decoy but move her into meaningful crunch minutes to assess her next-season readiness.

7) Explore one additional minor trade or waiver claim for a sharpshooter or experienced wing

While the trade deadline has passed, the Sun still have their training‑camp and waiver wire to tap into. Identifying a wing‑range shooter—someone like Brittney Sykes (who was involved in other deadline trades)New York Post—or another perimeter specialist could boost spacing for the driving-centric Hartley or mid‑range Mabrey. Although Sykes might already be traded, the Sun should scan for similar profiles among waived players—veterans who can stretch the floor, shoot from catch‑and‑shoot threes, and provide instant rotation relief.

8) Solidify or publicize clarity around the Marina Mabrey situation—bench her if she underperforms, or recommit and build around her

Mabrey was denied her trade request and is being portrayed as a foundational offensive pieceNew York PostWikipedia. Avoiding an awkward locker room dynamic will require transparency: either recommit to her as starter and build offense through her—to truly make her the “catalyst”—or reluctantly bench her for poor fit or performance. If she’s struggling with the burden or it's mismatched stylistically, moving her to the bench as the sixth woman could re‑energize both her and the team. The team should publicly support her and clarify her role.

9) Begin early offseason work—leverage recent draft capital, and sign post‑season target to signal direction

Though not a move for the remainder of this season, as of late August, Morgan Tuck and the front office should already be laying groundwork for 2026 by scouting free agents, exploring trades, and leveraging their multiple first‑round picks in 2025 and 2026Connecticut SunWikipedia. This proactive post‑deadline posture signals commitment to future competitiveness and helps retain current roster buy‑in. Moreover, with relocation rumors swirling yet having committed to playing 2026 at Mohegan Sun ArenaCT InsiderWikipedia, taking visible steps to bolster the franchise direction will reassure fans and players.

Release a lightly used frontcourt journeyman (e.g., Haley Peters) to open a roster spot. Sign a defensive-minded guard/wing on a rest-of-season contract for rotational stability. Promote Aneesah Morrow to the starting lineup and slide Marina Mabrey to sixth-woman role. Reduce Tina Charles’ minutes in mismatched lineups to favor more mobile frontcourt. Sharpen coaching by elevating player development staff or emphasizing situational strategies. Integrate Aaliyah Edwards quickly into high-leverage small-ball units. Seek a sharpshooter or wing via waiver wire to improve spacing. Clarify and stabilize Marina Mabrey’s role to mend locker-room cohesion. Begin offseason planning now—leverage draft picks and show investment commitment.

In the wake of the trade deadline, Connecticut stands at a crossroads. With only the acquisition of Aaliyah Edwards from Washington in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and future pick‑swap rightsNew York PostClutchPoints, plus a full offseason overhaul—including trading away veterans like Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris, and depriving itself of its 2024 starting five due to multiple departuresSwish AppealNew York PostWikipedia—the team must now shift focus toward optimizing the rotation, salvaging cohesion, and putting a roadmap in place for 2026. The slow, patient style of first-year coach Rachid Meziane, under the weight of mass turnover and looming franchise uncertaintyThe GuardianCT Insider, must now pivot toward swift, strategic refinement.

At a minimum, the Sun must clear a roster spot. The deep frontcourt—padded by training‑camp additions and limited contributors like Haley Peters, Rayah Marshall, and Kariata Diaby—makes it essential to release a player with minimal impact. Doing so will give the team flexibility to add the missing link: a defensive-minded guard or wing who can shore up perimeter weaknesses and cover for injuries. In postseason injury cases or rotational gaps, options like Laeticia Amihere or a similar veteran could bridge the gap.

On court, the young rookie Aneesah Morrow deserves a greater role. Her energy and rebounding can transform the second unit—or even stabilize the starting five—taking pressure off Marina Mabrey, who has been cast by management as the offensive anchor but could thrive as an impactful sixth woman or primary scorer off the bench. Instilling that role flexibility now could increase lineup effectiveness and preserve Mabrey’s confidence. Meanwhile, Tina Charles, despite her legendary status, may not suit small-ball lineups. Reducing her minutes in matchups against quicker opponents could help the Sun play at a faster tempo and exploit mismatches with mobility.

Coach Meziane’s philosophy stresses development and player freedom, but with the playoffs out of reach, sharper in-game conditioning and rotational acuity are needed. Promoting members of the player-development staff—Chaz Franklin, for example—or empowering assistants like Roneeka Hodges, Pascal Angillis, or Ashlee McGee to design more situational, high-tempo sets could yield an immediate uptick. And strategic quick-hitting lineups built around new arrival Aaliyah Edwards—especially in small-ball alignments—may expose defensive weaknesses in opponents while showcasing her upside.

Going forward, the Sun must continue scanning waiver wire for a shooter or wing who can help spacing, even if post-deadline. Equally important: the front office must clarify Marines Mabrey’s status—either build around her or empower the bench—but consistency is essential for locker-room harmony. Finally, using their abundant first-round draft capital—No. 7 and No. 8 in 2025 plus 2026 picks—and beginning offseason planning now will signal direction and help stabilize the franchise amid relocation speculationCT InsiderConnecticut SunWikipedia.

With these moves, the Sun can extract late-season lessons, foster cohesion, and build confidence to enter 2026 with momentum—even while enduring a rocky 2025. They're not just seeking wins now, but laying the foundation for an identity-first, development-focused resurgence.