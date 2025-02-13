ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the UFC Vegas 102 Main Card as things are beginning to heat up in the Middleweight (185) Division with this next showdown. UFC veteran Edmen Shahbazyan of Las Vegas will take on upcoming prospect Dylan Budka from Ohio in a can't-miss scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Shahbazyan-Budka prediction and pick.

Edmen Shahbazyan (13-5) has gone 6-5 in the UFC since his debut back in 2018. After hitting a wall with three-straight losses, Shahbazyan has split his last four fights at 2-2 and most recently lost to Gerald Meerschaert in August 2024. He'll be looking for redemption as the heavy betting favorite in this one. Shahbazyan stands 6-foot-2 with a 75-inch reach.

Dylan Budka (7-4) is 0-2 inside the UFC since debuting in 2024. He's still searching for his first win under the promotion after dropping fights to Cesar Almeida and Andre Petroski. Still, he feels as though he belongs after his Contender Series win and will be determined to grab the elusive first win in this one. Budka stands six feet tall with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Edmen Shahbazyan-Dylan Budka Odds

Edmen Shahbazyan: -375

Dylan Budka: +295

Over 1.5 rounds: -180

Under 1.5 rounds: +140

Why Edmen Shahbazyan Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gerald Meerschaert – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Edmen Shahbazyan is looking to rebounding following a disappointing performance against Gerald Meerschaert where he was billed as the -310 betting favorite. Something looked off about him that night as he was slow to react to punches and ultimately got tangled up on the ground with a superior submission artist. He'll have a much easier task in facing a winless newcomer to the UFC, but Shahbazyan will have to remain focused and keep his mind clear of any doubts from his previous fights. It wasn't long ago that he managed a clean TKO over AJ Dobson, so expect him to return to a boxing-heavy style as he tries for another knockout here.

Shahbazyan is very well-rounded in terms of his striking, but his defense could use some work as opponents tend to strike through his arm guard and leave him compromised at times. He's very resilient and scrappy so he's not necessarily an easy fighter to take out, but he'll have to remain diligent with his own offense and making sure he tries for the finish when he has his opponent hurt. Shahbazyan should also look to employ his low leg kicks as it will certainly help him in compromising the forward pressure of his opponent.

Why Dylan Budka Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Andre Petroski – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Dylan Budka had an impressive showing on Dana White's Contender Series to earn a contract, but he hasn't quite been able to put things together in an official UFC bout. During his last fight, he couldn't escape from underneath Andre Petroski on the ground and clearly struggled against a much better grappler than himself. Still, he avoided getting finished by a submission and managed to keep himself in the fight with a tough attitude and determination. He'll worry much less about the grappling during this fight, but he'll still have to overcome a noticeable disadvantage to his taller opponent.

Dylan Budka is still fresh onto the MMA scene and he's likely learning a great deal with each passing fight. The focus of his camp heading into this one has to be centered around his striking defense and boxing from in close – Shahbazyan does his best work striking at range, so it'll be up to Budka to close the distance and make this a dirty fight from the clinch. His opponent has lost via knockout three times, so the path to victory for Budka will be his fists and trying to catch Shabazyan off-guard with big shots down the middle.

Final Edmen Shahbazyan-Dylan Budka Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are in a tough spot after recent losses and this fight can be seen as a “must win” for both sides. Edmen Shahbazyan is certainly the more polished fighter and has seen much better competition during his time with the UFC. Dylan Budka is hungry for his first win and after facing two much better opponents up to this point, he could have a chance to notch the finish against a shaky veteran like Shahbazyan at the moment.

Still, I believe the discipline and fundamental style of Shahbazyan is the perfect counter to Budka's unpredictable and wild style. Look for Shahbazyan to control the striking exchanges as he ultimately gets the nod on the judges' scorecards by the end of this one.

Final Edmen Shahbazyan-Dylan Budka Prediction & Pick: Edmen Shahbazyan (-375); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-180)