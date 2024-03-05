The Edward Waters Tigers just revealed their schedule for the 2024 football season with an appearance from a SWAC school. The Tigers are coming off of a successful 6-4 season last year. They finished 5-3 in the SIAC, which tied them for third place in the conference along with Allen. They will look to improve this coming season and take advantage of Benedict after they lost key players to graduation and their head coach Chennis Berry.
Opps Set, Goals Remain The Same. Time to bring the trophy back home! #HUNGRY! #TigerPride!🐅🏈https://t.co/23868qvTIU pic.twitter.com/Mqw1hTrPYL
— Edward Waters Football (@EdwardWatersFB) March 1, 2024
Edward Waters' season kicks off on Sept. 7 against Florida Memorial in the Big Cat Classic. The Tigers will seek revenge in 2024 after falling to Florida Memorial last year, 38-21. The following week, they match up against a SWAC opponent in Alcorn State.
After playing at Alcorn State, the Tigers will begin their SIAC schedule. They begin conference play at Benedict before finally returning to Jacksonville for their first home game of the year against Tuskegee. The Tigers will continue to stay at home as they host Fort Valley State on Oct. 5.
Following the two-game home stand, Edward Waters heads out again to play Morehouse in Atlanta. They return for a brief home game against Savannah State before heading out on the road again. They'll play two more road games against Albany State and Lane before returning home for the AME Football Classic. The Tigers hope to bounce back against Allen in the Classic after losing to them, 59-21.