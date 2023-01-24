505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios‘s upcoming game Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be letting fans choose the theme for its planned third DLC through a public survey.

The third DLC will have one of five potential themes, with details set to change as development continues and depending on the direction the survey results go. These five themes are described as follows:

Option 1: Join forces with a samurai Iugo, a ninja Mio, and a swordswoman Hakugin on a secret mission from the East Reach to put down the escaped yokai (monsters). Survive challenging boss level battles!

Option 2: A tale of honorable war between the sandwalkers and their rivals the desert mercenaries. Embark on an eccentric journey with Yuferius, Barnard, Scarlet, and other exciting figures from this installment.

Option 3: Journey through the story of the origin and collapse of the once prosperous Elden Realm and discover the secrets of the rune-lenses! The collectors will not want to miss this supernatural story involving Markus, Milana, Quinn, and other mysterious characters.

Option 4: Partake in fun town activities with Dr. Corque, Code L, Frida, and more entertaining characters roaming around the town where Nowa’s Alliance is headquartered. Play against the most challenging Beigoma game opponents, test your culinary abilities in cooking battles, and try new Eiyuden Chronicle minigames.

Option 5: Mellore, Carrie, Momo, and other magical powered girls set off on a hilarious story that is too cute to pass up. The Alliance forever changed after a bit of girl power was poured into the mix. Faceoff against mind bending unique battle scenarios and leave it to the magical girls to save the day.

This public survey, 505 Games says, “continues the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise’s tradition of centering fan involvement, dating back to the record-breaking Kickstarter campaign.” Also part of the Kickstarter rewards is the development and release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a prequel game to the main game. The public survey itself will be running from January 23 to January 30, 2023.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an upcoming JRPG heavily influenced by and described as a spiritual successor of JRPG classic Suikoden. We’ve previously covered an earlier game for the series, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which featured an entirely different gameplay style. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes itself will be coming out sometime in 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and the PC.