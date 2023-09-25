El Paso, Elsewhere is a love letter to old-school third-person shooters, heavily inspired by games like Max Payne. In this article, we talk about everything you need to know about El Paso, Elsewhere, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

El Paso, Elsewhere Release Date: September 26, 2023

El Paso, Elsewhere releases on September 26, 2023, on PC through Steam and on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles. The game is developed and self-published by indie development company Strange Scaffold.

Gameplay

El Paso, Elsewhere has a third-person shooter gameplay that would be familiar to everyone who played shooting action games in the late 90s and early 2000s. As a homage to games like Max Payne, El Paso, Elsewhere draws inspiration from classic PC shooters for its slow-motion-filled gameplay with as many as slow-motion dives that could possibly fit into a single video game. Players fight against werewolves, fallen angels, and other damned creatures like the lord of the vampires, Draculae, using the destructible physics objects to their advantage as players traverse through the underworldly floors of a random El Paso, Texas motel in the middle of elsewhere.

Story

El Paso, Elsewhere gives players a fully-voiced neo-noir story campaign set in a reality-shifting motel full of monsters. As a monster hunter and gunslinger, you’re the perfect person for the job of toppling down a cabal of monsters led by the lord of the vampires, Count Draculae. It just so happened that you used to share your bed with Draculae, and now you’re hunting her down. She’s deep beneath the El Paso motel, waiting for you at the bottom of 46 stories. While you save her victims from certain death, you anticipate your meeting with the infamous vampire lord, for one reason or another.

