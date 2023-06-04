Elche and Cadiz meet in the La Liga! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Elche-Cadiz prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Elche (5-9-23) is the first team to secure its fate back to La Liga 2. Despite a losing record this season, Elche has found some good results in the last four matches.

Cadiz (10-11-16) will be hoping for a turn of tides as they have just notched four wins in the past 10 games. The Gaditanos have just picked up a win and three points against Celta Vigo and will need the same result to avoid relegation.

Here are the Elche-Cadiz soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Elche-Cadiz Odds

Elche: +165

Cadiz: +170

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Elche vs. Cadiz

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Elche Can Beat Cadiz

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following 37 matches, Elche claimed three of their five La Liga wins of the season in the past six games. Elche got nine points in victories against Rayo Vallecano (4-0), Atletico Madrid (1-0), and Athletic Club Bilbao (0-1). Elche has also captured 1-1 draws against Getafe and Sevilla.

Los Franjiverdes remain 12 points behind second-bottom Espanyol in the La Liga table. Elche only recorded five wins, nine draws, and 23 defeats which result in just 24 points. They have just found the back of the net 29 times and also conceded 66 goals. Elche is guaranteed to press the restart button as they head down to La Liga 2, where Granada, Las Palmas, and Levante are being promoted.

Elche also endured a 1-1 draw with Cadiz in January of this year, but they do know their way against Cadiz. They may have won jsut three of the last 14 match-ups against Cadiz and drew the other five, but two of those wins came in 2021. Elche may have the worst home record at 3-5-10, but they will make sure that they give the fans one last victory.

Elche would need to replicate their winning or deadlock performances if they want to take a point in this fixture. In addition, Elche would have to make extra work on the defensive end by making more of their season averages of 16.7 tackles, 19.5 clearances, 8.6 interceptions, and 3.8 goalkeeper saves per game. Los Ilicitans would also need to lessen their 131.1 possessions lost per game and challenge the ball without taking more than 13.7 fouls and 2.5 yellow cards per game. Elche has also recorded 12 red cards this season.

Sebastian Beccacece and company would have to play this game without Jose Angel Carmona as he deals with injury. Carlos Clerc will also be suspended in this match. Helibelton Palacios and Omar Mascarell are doubtful to appear in this match.

Lucas Boye and Randy Nteka would likely be the front two for the Green Stripes, while Fidel, Tete Morente, Gerard Gumbau, and John Nwankwo shall take midfield duties. Edgard Badia gets the nod as starting goalie.

Why Cadiz Can Beat Elche

The visitors are 15th in the standings and have gained two wins in the past three games. Sandwiched in between their victories to Real Valladolid (2-0) and Celta Vigo is Cadiz's 2-0 loss to Villarreal. Cadiz hopes to get optimistic results at the Estadio Martinez Valero as they play their last away game.

In the last 10 games in La Liga, Cadiz has four wins, one draw, and five losses. The Yellow Submarine have six losses, three draws, and one win in their last 10 away games. They have only scored five times during that stretch. Cadiz still ahs a four-game winless run in their travels, which includes a tally of just one goal in their losses to Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, and Villarreal, as well as a goalless draw to Espanyol.

While Cadiz can still bank on their momentum to finish the season with three wins in their last four, it is also not a great one either and Cadiz remains in a dangerous position right now, with two points more than the first team in the relegation zone. A win and three points in this match may give Cadiz a placement away from relegation.

Since Cadiz is only two points clear of the bottom three, this clash is of big importance for the away side. Cadiz's away record is at 3-5-10 this season, only managing to find the back of the net 10 times. The top scorers for Cádiz CF are is Theo Bongonda with four goals, while six other players have three goals. In addition, the top assistors for Cádiz CF are Alfonso Espino (4), Theo Bongonda (3), Alvaro Negredo (2), and Ruben Sobrino (2).

Despite playing on the road, Coach Sergio's team will be needing to impress in hostile territory. Meanwhile, the team is without injured Joseva Zaldua, Jon Ander Garrido, Victor Chust, Juan Cala, and Brian Ocampo. Alex Fernandez is doubtful in this game while Ruben Alcaraz serves his suspension.

It looks as if Submarino Amarillo should employ a 4-4-2 system for this one with Jeremias Ledesma, Isaac Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Jorge Mere, and Alfonso Espino in the backline defense.

Final Elche-Cadiz Prediction & Pick

With survival on the line, Cadiz will pull away with a win in enemy ground.

Final Elche-Cadiz Prediction & Pick: Cadiz (+170), Over 2.5 goals (-110)