By Jesseyriche Cortez

A recent Elden Ring trailer gives an update on the Colosseum DLC, which introduces new PvP modes to the award-winning game.

Elden Ring released a trailer for the upcoming Colosseum DLC. The free update will arrive on December 7, 2022. This update aims to introduce new game PvP game modes to the open-world role-playing game. Although the game already has PvP elements in it, it’s mostly done through invasions. This update aims to bring a more streamlined PvP experience to Elden Ring. This lets players who want to focus on PvP have a place of their own.

What’s interesting about this update is the PvP game modes it brings in. As mentioned before, PvP was normally done either through invasions or in a specific location. Players seemed to unanimously agree on locations where they can take part in PvP battles. This update introduces an area specifically for PvP. To be specific, this update will introduce the Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid. These locations are places that players should have already explored, so going to any of the Colosseums should be an easy task.

Once there, players can take part in one of the various game modes this update introduces. The trailer itself shows three of the game modes that will be arriving. The first is the very straightforward Duel, which pits two players against each other. This is the most common form of organized PvP that players already do. This update should make it easier for them to find opponents. Other than duels, players can also take part in what some players in the comments and on Twitter refer to as “Pokemon Battles”. It shows players summoning Spirit, who fight their opposing player. The players must defeat their opponent’s summoned spirits to win. Either that or defeating the spirit lets them challenge the player directly.

Lastly, the trailer also shows two groups of three fighting each other in a team PvP setting. Although not shown, the trailer’s description teases that a free-for-all mode is also available. These modes can lead to more grand and chaotic fights as more weapons and players clash against each other. These game modes should bring a new breath of life to both the game and its PvP scene. Not only that, but this could also be the gateway for players to try out PvP.

That's all the information we have so far about the upcoming update. Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC.