Elijah Moore ‘firmly established’ as Jets’ top receiver

The New York Jets selected wide out Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with the hopes that the Ohio State product would be the franchise’s top receiver, but what if Gang Green already had their WR1 on the roster?

Second-year receiver Elijah Moore has reportedly been the star of Jets training camp so far, “firmly establishing himself” as New York’s No. 1 receiver, according to the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

In his latest training camp report, Rosenblatt added that “Moore continues to be one of the Jets’ stars of training camp, no matter who is throwing him the ball. He seems to make at least one big play every practice.” If Moore’s training camp performances are any indication, Rosenblatt expects Elijah Moore to have a big season as the Jets try to help quarterback Zach Wilson after a rocky rookie year.

Moore, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2021 NFL Draft, showed flashes of brilliance in his first season in the league, tallying 43 catches, 538 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in just 11 games.

If Wilson can live up to his draft hype, then the Jets should have one of the most exciting and dynamic young receiver duos in the NFL, rivaling the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Luckily for the rookie, he won’t have as much pressure to succeed from Day One because Moore has emerged as the team’s top receiver.

Check out Moore’s latest jaw-dropping exploits from Jets training camp: