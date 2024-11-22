ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Elon and Notre Dame. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Elon-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

The Elon Phoenix (2-2) travel to South Bend to face the undefeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) in a compelling non-conference showdown. Notre Dame enters the game with a perfect 4-0 record and impressive offensive firepower, averaging 83.5 points per game on 53% shooting12. Elon, sitting at 2-2, comes off a dominant 75-48 road victory against Northern Illinois, where TK Simpkins led the charge with 19 points. Head coach Billy Taylor returns to his alma mater, adding an intriguing narrative to this matchup. While Notre Dame appears favored, Elon's recent performance suggests they won't go down without a fight.

Here are the Elon-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Elon-Notre Dame Odds

Elon: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +920

Notre Dame: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Elon vs. Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Elon Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Notre Dame enters Friday night's matchup as the clear favorite, Elon has the potential to keep this game closer than the 14.5-point spread suggests. The Phoenix are coming off an impressive 75-48 road victory against Northern Illinois, demonstrating their ability to perform well away from home. Led by TK Simpkins, who's averaging 17 points per game on efficient 50% shooting, Elon has shown they can put up points. The Phoenix's offensive prowess, averaging 83.2 points per game, matches up well with Notre Dame's 83.5 points per game. This offensive firepower could help Elon keep pace with the Fighting Irish and stay within the spread.

Another factor working in Elon's favor is the return of head coach Billy Taylor to his alma mater. This emotional connection could provide extra motivation for the Phoenix to perform well in South Bend. Additionally, Elon has already faced tough competition this season, including a game against North Carolina, which should have them well-prepared for the challenge Notre Dame presents. While Notre Dame's defense has been solid, ranking 74th in scoring defense, they haven't faced a particularly challenging schedule, ranking 334th in strength of schedule. This could leave them vulnerable to an Elon team that's battle-tested and hungry for an upset. Given these factors, Elon has a good chance of covering the 14.5-point spread on Friday night.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is poised to cover the -14.5 spread against Elon on Friday night, showcasing their offensive prowess and home-court advantage. The Fighting Irish enter the game with a perfect 4-0 record, averaging an impressive 83.5 points per game while shooting a blistering 53% from the field. Their offensive efficiency, ranked 56th in the nation, coupled with a balanced attack led by guard Markus Burton (20.5 PPG, 44.9% FG), should prove too much for Elon's defense to handle. Notre Dame's home-court advantage at Purcell Pavilion, where they're 3-0 this season, will likely play a significant role in helping them maintain their momentum and extend leads.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been solid, ranking 74th in scoring defense and an impressive 21st in field goal defense. This stingy defense should be able to contain Elon's offense, which has struggled with turnovers, ranking 329th in turnovers per game. Additionally, Notre Dame's coach Shrewsberry has expressed dissatisfaction with the team's recent performance, promising a more aggressive approach in this game. This renewed focus and intensity, combined with Elon's road struggles (1-2 away record), should allow Notre Dame to pull away and cover the spread comfortably.

Notre Dame enters this matchup as the clear favorite, but Elon has the potential to keep the game closer than the 14.5-point spread suggests. The Fighting Irish boast an impressive 4-0 record and rank 97th in scoring offense, averaging 83.5 points per game. Their efficient shooting, ranking 15th in field goal percentage, could pose problems for Elon's defense. However, Elon shouldn't be underestimated. The Phoenix are coming off a strong 75-48 road victory against Northern Illinois, demonstrating their ability to perform away from home. Elon's offense, averaging 83.3 points per game, matches up well with Notre Dame's output.

Notre Dame's defense, ranked 74th in scoring defense and 21st in field goal defense, will be crucial in containing Elon's offensive threats. The Irish's home-court advantage at Purcell Pavilion, where they're 3-0 this season, could also play a significant role. One factor that could keep the game close is Notre Dame's relatively weak schedule strength, ranked 334th1. Elon, having faced tougher competition like North Carolina, may be better prepared for this challenge. While Notre Dame is likely to win, Elon's offensive capabilities and experience against strong opponents give them a good chance to cover the 14.5-point spread on the road.

Final Elon-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Elon +14.5 (-102), Over 140.5 (-115)