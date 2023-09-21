Music legend Elton John has decided to bid farewell to his sprawling Peach Tree Road condo in Atlanta. The 76-year-old artist recently listed the 13,332-square-foot, two-story condo, which he purchased over two decades ago, for $5 million. Chase Mizell of Sotheby’s Realty is the listing agent for the property.

John's Southern abode garnered attention when it was featured in a 1993 issue of Architectural Digest alongside his English country estate. At the time, he spoke fondly of his affection for the United States, especially its Southern hospitality, stating that everyone he encountered was incredibly courteous and friendly.

The journey of John's Atlanta condo began in the early 1990s when he acquired a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor for $925,000. Over the years, he expanded his living space by purchasing adjacent units to accommodate his extensive photography collection, ultimately amalgamating six units spanning two levels.

This luxurious dwelling boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and more than 13,300 square feet of living space. Some of its notable features include a spacious living room suitable for a grand piano, a formal dining room topped by a gallery space, a wood-paneled office/lounge area, and a grand salon with floor-to-ceiling windows. The master suite is equally impressive, featuring an adjoining seating area, an opulent onyx-clad bathroom, and ample closet space. Additional amenities include a gym, a spa/massage room, and a host of conveniences covered by a $7,851 monthly HOA fee. These conveniences comprise nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five dedicated wine storage units.

Elton John's decision to part ways with his Atlanta condo comes after concluding his touring career in July 2023, with the final show of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour held at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.