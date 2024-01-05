(Holograph AI) Elvis is in the building...

Elvis will be in the building… in AI holographic form, that is. The King of Rock and Roll’s holograph will rock the stage in London in November for Elvis Evolution, Variety reported.

UK company Layered Reality, which specializes in immersive experiences, is producing the show. Their other shows are Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and The Gunpowder Plot.

Elvis is in the building… sorta

Elvis Evolution is described as “a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the after party. The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. A life sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage. Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”

The show doesn’t have a confirmed location yet, but it will have an after-party an an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar, complete with live music, DJs as well as performances.

Layer Reality’s holographic Elvis will combine augmented reality, multi-sensory effects, projection, technology and theater. After its run in London, Elvis Evolution will travel to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo. The company has a deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises and Presley’s estate, in order to stage the show.

“‘Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy,” Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness said.

Authentic Brands Group entertainment president Marc Rosen stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

Elvis in the late 21st century

The King of Rock and Roll has sold 500 million records worldwide, and is one of the highest-selling musical artists ever. His legendary career has had such an impact that conspiracy theories that he’s still alive even though he died in 1977 has been around for decades.

Elvis Evolution comes at a time when interest in The King is at its peak due to the 2022 Baz Luhrman Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning film Elvis as well as last year’s Venice Film Festival-winning Priscilla.