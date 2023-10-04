Yet another Covid-vaccine related conspiracy theory was debunked on Wednesday after the Emergency Alert System cell phone test went off without a hitch. Mind blown, right?

Remember the convoluted fake news misinformation super-spreader that posited Bill Gates and/or the government was trying to control citizens through microchips somehow implanted in the Covid vaccine?

As reporting by ABC News in Chicago points out, that old chestnut of a baseless conspiracy theory stemmed from the false belief that the vaccines contained various materials such as graphene oxide and other nanoparticles. First of all, they didn’t — those materials were just used to study the vaccine structure. Secondly, the idea that even if they were present, that they can somehow interact with wireless communications technology and allow governments to control and monitor people, is now and has always been ludicrous.

As Julia Greer, a materials science professor at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena who has used graphene oxide in her research, pointed out in an email to ABC News, the notion that graphene oxide can be “activated” in this way is “nonsense.”

“You can’t ‘activate’ graphene oxide,” Greer wrote. “What does that even mean?”

It means that many people on the internet have way too much time on their hands and thought that during the Emergency Alert System test today that affected all mobile telecommunication devices — that somehow during this test we might all turn into programmable zombies who could proceed to carry out a technological apocalypse.

Spoiler alert: that didn’t happen. And yet another far-fetched Covid-vaccine inspired conspiracy theory has been disproven (sorry Aaron Rodgers).