Emily Blunt was kind enough to prep her Oppenheimer costar, Robert Downey Jr., about a particular Christopher Nolan trait.

In a recent discussion with Variety's “Actors on Actors,” Emily Blunt shared a fascinating insight into the distinctive way director Christopher Nolan operates on set, particularly in his method of offering praise, as she prepared her “Oppenheimer” costar, Robert Downey Jr., for the experience, Yahoo reports.

anne hathaway and emily blunt 🤍 pic.twitter.com/B1UpLia7qG — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 5, 2023

Blunt, alongside Anne Hathaway, reminisced about working with Nolan, praising his focused and refined approach while hinting at a peculiar trait—Nolan's method of delivering compliments in a notably British fashion. She jokingly warned Downey Jr. about the lack of inflated praise, emphasizing the environment as incredibly focused, structured, and devoid of flattery.

Reflecting on her experience as Kitty Oppenheimer in Nolan's exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer's story, Blunt commended Nolan's reserved manner of expressing satisfaction with an actor's performance. She humorously noted how Nolan's usually composed demeanor slightly changes, indicated by his subtly expressive hair, which seems to “dance” when he's pleased with a take. Despite this, she highlighted Nolan's characteristic English reserve, mentioning that direct compliments aren't his forte.

Blunt and Hathaway both lauded Nolan's unexpected warmth and accessibility, qualities that might elude the public perception of the director. Contrary to assumptions of intimidation, they shared their observations of Nolan's engaging and approachable directing style, characterized by clear guidance and a receptive, attentive attitude towards his actors.

Hathaway further emphasized Nolan's remarkable ability to actively listen and be fully present during interactions, underscoring his authoritative yet deeply attentive demeanor—an aspect that often surprises those unfamiliar with his directing style.

Blunt's playful warning to Downey Jr. hinted at the unique dynamics and distinctively British nuances present on Nolan's sets, offering a peek behind the scenes of the acclaimed director's meticulous and subtly expressive approach to filmmaking.