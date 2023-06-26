This Hannah Montana alum is getting married! Emily Osment and her boyfriend Jack Anthony announced their engagement on Sunday. Showing off her ring, she shared how “deliriously happy” she was, per People.

Jack Anthony, her now-fiancé and “magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person,” was the focal point of the images and the caption. She wrote: “I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years.”

“This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything,” she continued. “I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Alongside the post, was an image of her hand wearing the diamond and emerald engagement ring with complimentary purple nails. In the background was her fiance, slightly out of focus. The location was beautiful, as it was tagged on the post as Yosemite National Park in California. The second image showed off the ring in a close up, but it also revealed how the Young and Hungry actress was proposed to.

Her hand was placed next to two buttons, and each had an image of Emily Osment and Anthony as a young child. One button showed Anthony smiling as a young boy that reading, “Will you marry me?” The second button showed Osment's answer with a smiling photo of her as young girl that read “Yes!”