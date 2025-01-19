ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Emma Navarro faces Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Navarro-Kasatkina prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Navarro-Kasatkina.

Emma Navarro dug very deep to beat multi-time major finalist Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open. Navarro has won multiple three-setters at this tournament. She seems to be in a comfort zone when a match goes the distance. Only 23 years old, Navarro has plenty of energy and is fit as a fiddle. Yet, she is older than the teenagers still learning the ropes on tour. She is at an age when a tennis player knows enough to be smarter, but is still young enough to be faster and more athletically dynamic than some opponents. Navarro needs to capitalize on this sweet spot and find a way to make a first major final.

Her opponent is also thinking about a first major final. Daria Kasatkina has never gone that far in her career. At age 27, there is a little more urgency to notch that career achievement before she hits age 30 and potentially loses a step.

This match has all the makings of an extended battle. Both players are tenacious competitors who will fight on every point and make their opponent hit the extra ball. You will not be surprised to see how this match is priced by the markets below:

Here are the Navarro-Kasatkina Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Navarro-Kasatkina Odds

Game Spread:

Navarro +0.5 (-120)

Kasatkina -0.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Navarro -110

Kasatkina -110

To Win First Set:

Navarro -108

Kasatkina -114

Total Games In Match:

Over 21.5 (-124)

Under 21.5 (-108)

Total Games Won:

Navarro over 12.5 (+114)

Navarro under 12.5 (-148)

Kasatkina over 12.5 (+114)

Kasatkina under +12.5 (-152)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Emma Navarro Will Win

Emma Navarro is figuring out ways to win. She made the U.S. Open semifinals last September and has carried her big-match mentality into January of 2025. Would you really want to bet against her here in this situation? It's not as though Kasatkina has done appreciably more than Navarro has in a career, all things considered. Neither woman has reached a major final. Both have reached one semifinal. Navarro should not be seen as the player who is inherently the underdog. This is even-steven, but Navarro has played better in big matches over the past several months. That matters.

Why Daria Kasatkina Will Win

Daria Kasatkina is a veteran, 27 years old. She has a few more years of experience than Emma Navarro and can call upon that experience in stressful situations to ultimately win what looks like a 50-50 match on paper.

Final Navarro-Kasatkina Prediction & Pick

In our ClutchPoints tennis betting preview of Emma Navarro's previous match versus Ons Jabeur, we wrote the following: “This match is being viewed as a virtual toss-up by the markets. If you think this match is as close as the spread suggests, betting on the match to go three sets makes sense. This means any over games won prop is a decent play. What you also get from an over games won prop, though, is that if the match goes only two sets but involves one tiebeaker or 7-5 set, an over can still hit. Navarro winning 6-4, 7-5, still hits the over.”

Navarro won 15 games in a three-set match. Our Navarro over 12.5 games won play hit.

This Kasatkina match is priced almost the same as the Jabeur match, virtually a toss-up according to the markets with very close payouts for the moneyline, first set, game spread, and game props. Given all the realities and possibilities of a tennis match, betting on the match to go three sets — regardless of which player wins — gives you a combination of margin and price. There's no need to go anywhere else with your bet.

Final Navarro-Kasatkina Prediction & Pick: Navarro over 12.5 games won