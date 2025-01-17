ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Emma Raducanu plays Iga Swiatek in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Raducanu-Swiatek prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Raducanu-Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek is trying to come closer to the standard established at hardcourt majors by Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek owns red clay, as shown by her dominance of “Poland Garros” in recent years. For Swiatek to take the proverbial “next step” in her career, cooling off the red-hot Sabalenka at hardcourt major tournaments would fulfill that larger goal. Swiatek's 2025 season needs to accomplish at least one big non-Roland Garros feat in order for the young superstar to think she is on track and that an even brighter future awaits her. Swiatek either needs to win a hardcourt major — which she gets two chances to do — or she needs to at least make a first Wimbledon semifinal. Swiatek has won one hardcourt major championship, the 2022 U.S. Open, but she hasn't won a second one and she has never won the Australian Open. She did not reach the final of any hardcourt major tournament since her 2022 U.S. Open victory. She at least needs to make the final during this fortnight in Melbourne in order to think that her game is still heading in the right direction.

In this third round of the tournament, Swiatek faces the woman who immediately preceded her as U.S. Open champion.

Before Iga lifted the trophy in New York in September of 2022, Emma Raducanu rocketed to stardom at the 2021 U.S. Open. That year's final between Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez remains one of the most improbable and unexpected major tournament singles finals of all time. Two players who were completely off the radar before the tournament began wound up meeting for a major title. What adds to the unlikely and improbable nature of that hardcourt major final three and a half years ago is that neither woman has returned to a major final since then.

Raducanu is the underdog against Iga Swiatek in this match — make no mistake about that point — but she does know what it's like to win a hardcourt major tournament. If she could do it once, she certainly believes she can do it again. Is this the tournament at which Raducanu catches fire and makes another unexpected deep run at a big trophy in women's tennis? A third-round match between two major champions is not something you see all the time. That's why this encounter is so interesting, regardless of whether it becomes a close contest.

Here are the Raducanu-Swiatek Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Raducanu-Swiatek Odds

Game Spread:

Raducanu +5.5 (-108)

Swiatek -5.5 (-126)

Moneyline:

Raducanu +550

Swiatek -820

To Win First Set:

Siniakova +350

Swiatek -480

Total Games In Match:

Over 19.5 (-110)

Under 19.5 (-122)

Total Games Won:

Raducanu over 7.5 (-104)

Raducanu under 7.5 (-128)

Swiatek over 12.5 (+116)

Swiatek under 12.5 (-154)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Emma Raducanu Will Win

Iga Swiatek looks like an in-form tennis player right now, but Emma Raducanu has more game than Swiatek's first opponents. Raducanu has beaten a seeded player — Ekaterina Alexandrova — and then a former major semifinalist, Amanda Anisimova, in her first two matches. Those wins should leave Raducanu battle-tested in ways which should help her versus Swiatek.

Why Iga Swiatek Will Win

Swiatek is rolling. She looks like a hungry and focused elite athlete who is ready to take the next step. She will devour Raducanu.

Final Raducanu-Swiatek Prediction & Pick

Raducanu is battling hard and well. She might not win, but we think she will definitely keep this one close enough to cover. Take Raducanu.

Final Raducanu-Swiatek Prediction & Pick: Raducanu +5.5