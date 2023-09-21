Actress Emma Roberts has issued an apology to fellow actress Angelica Ross after Ross accused Roberts of misgendering her during the filming of “American Horror Story: 1984,” CNN reports.

In a recent Instagram Live stream, Ross, who is transgender, claimed that Roberts made a transphobic remark when the director referred to the cast as “ladies.” According to Ross, Roberts responded with, “Don't you mean lady?”

Ross expressed her shock during the Instagram Live stream, stating, “I'm looking at her dead as in the camera like, ‘What the fck did you just say?' And I'm standing there looking her dead ass in the damn thing, and I'm, like, trying to process the f*ck she just said… As she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling.”

Emma Roberts faced backlash on social media following the allegations, with some people criticizing her for making a scientifically accurate assertion about her gender. However, Ross took to social media to discourage any threats or violence towards Roberts, emphasizing the importance of holding her accountable instead.

In response to the controversy, Roberts reached out to Ross to apologize and recognize her behavior as not that of an ally. Ross accepted the apology and expressed her willingness to follow up with Roberts on her desire to do better and support social justice causes.

The incident, which occurred during the filming of “American Horror Story: 1984,” highlights the ongoing importance of respecting gender identities and promoting inclusivity in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The apology from Roberts and the willingness to engage in dialogue with Ross may serve as a positive step toward fostering understanding and empathy among individuals from different backgrounds and experiences.