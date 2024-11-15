Just as the Theatre Department at Dillard University celebrated its 90th anniversary, they announced their partnership with Emmy Award-winning composer Elvin Ross. Ross, who is a native of Louisiana and the CEO/Founder of the E. Ross Studios School of Film Television, is leading a cutting-edge academic project that has the potential to completely transform the area’s film and television education system.

To blend technology with artistic expression, the partnership between Dillard and Ross will launch several certificate and master class courses this month. Improving skill development, these programs will concentrate on career growth, job placement, and community impact. Program participants will include people from JOB1, the City of New Orleans Workforce Development Initiative, as well as current film and television industry professionals, in addition to the initial target audience of Dillard University students.

“Given Dillard University’s commitment to education and enriching cultural life in New Orleans, we are looking forward to this collaboration with E. Ross Studios and the opportunities for innovation, creativity, and community engagement,” stated Monique Guillory, interim president of Dillard University. “Our students and faculty will have opportunities with student exchanges, master classes, and hands-on experiences in a groundbreaking approach to learning and artistic expression. This initiative fits with Dillard’s historic grounding in the humanities and brings new opportunities for the Film Studies program at Dillard.”

Dillard University‘s buildings facing Gentilly Boulevard are currently displaying colorful lighting displays in honor of this collaboration. Jason Lanier, a Dillard University and Studio School of Film Television educator and seasoned industry professional, is the instructor for the Light and Art Installations course and produced the visual artwork.

Ross expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking partnership:

“At E. Ross Studios School of Film & Television, we believe in the power of storytelling to transform lives and forge connections. This collaborative effort with Dillard University to launch our comprehensive program is not just about education; it’s about building a vibrant community of creators who will shape the future of entertainment,” said Ross. “Together, we are laying the groundwork for a thriving film industry in the Southeast—one that empowers diverse voices and nurtures talent at every level.”