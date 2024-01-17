Some of the biggest snubs in Emmy history

The Emmy Awards are the most prestigious honors for television, recognizing excellence in various categories of programming and performance. However, the Emmys are not always fair or accurate, and sometimes they fail to acknowledge some of the most deserving shows and actors. Over the years, there have been many shocking and disappointing snubs that have left fans and critics outraged and baffled. Here are some of the biggest snubs in Emmys history, and why they still sting today.

The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, praised for its realistic and complex portrayal of the social, political, and economic issues in Baltimore, Maryland. The show featured a large ensemble cast of talented actors, many of whom were unknown at the time, and a brilliant writing team led by creator David Simon. The Wire was a critical darling, but it never received the recognition it deserved from the Emmys. The show was only nominated twice, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and never won. It was never nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, nor for any of the acting categories. The Wire was snubbed by the Emmys because it was too challenging, too unconventional, and too ahead of its time.

Angela Lansbury (1984-1996)

Angela Lansbury is a legendary actress who has won five Tony Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and an honorary Oscar. However, she has never won an Emmy, despite being nominated 18 times. Most of her nominations came from her role as Jessica Fletcher, the amateur sleuth and novelist, on Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury played the character for 12 seasons, and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series every year, but never won. She lost to actresses such as Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, and Kathy Baker. Lansbury was snubbed by the Emmys because she was on a network show that was considered too formulaic, too cozy, and too old-fashioned. Lansbury was also a victim of bad timing, as she competed against more edgy and groundbreaking shows and performances.

Steve Carell (2005-2013)

Steve Carell is one of the most popular and versatile actors in comedy, known for his roles in movies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, and The Big Short. However, his most iconic role is arguably Michael Scott, the clueless and cringeworthy boss on The Office. Carell played the character for seven seasons, and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series six times, but never won. He lost to actors such as Alec Baldwin, Jim Parsons, and Jon Cryer. Carell was snubbed by the Emmys because he was on a mockumentary show that was too subtle, too awkward, and too British. Carell was also overshadowed by his co-stars, such as Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who were also nominated but never won.

Sandra Oh (2005-2020)

Sandra Oh is one of the most acclaimed and influential Asian actors in Hollywood, known for her roles in movies such as Sideways, The Princess Diaries, and Killing Eve. However, she has never won an Emmy, despite being nominated 12 times. She is the most nominated Asian performer in Emmy history, and the first to be nominated in multiple categories in the same year. Most of her nominations came from her role as Cristina Yang, the ambitious and brilliant surgeon, on Grey’s Anatomy. Oh played the character for 10 seasons, and was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series five times, but never won. She also was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Eve Polastri, the cunning and obsessed spy, on Killing Eve, but never won. She lost to actresses such as Blythe Danner, Katherine Heigl, and Jodie Comer. Oh was snubbed by the Emmys because she was on a medical drama that was too melodramatic, too soap-operatic, and too diverse. Oh was also a pioneer for Asian representation, but faced discrimination and prejudice from the industry and the voters.

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

BoJack Horseman is an innovative and acclaimed animated show, praised for its dark humor, social satire, and emotional depth. The show follows the life of BoJack Horseman, a washed-up and depressed former sitcom star, who is also a horse. The show features a stellar voice cast, including Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Aaron Paul, and a brilliant writing team led by creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. BoJack Horseman was a critical darling, but it never received the recognition it deserved from the Emmys. The show was only nominated once, for Outstanding Animated Program, and never won. It was never nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, nor for any of the writing or voice acting categories. BoJack Horseman was snubbed by the Emmys because it was too dark, too cynical, and too adult. The show was also on a streaming service that was not taken seriously by the voters, and faced competition from more established and mainstream animated shows.

These are some of the biggest snubs in Emmys history, and they show that the Emmys are not always a reliable measure of quality or popularity. The Emmys are often influenced by factors such as genre, network, timing, and bias, and sometimes they overlook some of the most deserving shows and actors. However, these snubs do not diminish the achievements and contributions of these shows and actors, and they remain beloved and respected by fans and critics alike.