The 75th annual Emmy Awards will not take place on September 18 amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Variety is reporting that the Emmys have told vendors that they will be moving the date of this year’s ceremony. This is the first time since 2001 (after 9/11) that an Emmys ceremony has been delayed.

No official date has been reported, though Variety notes that Fox is aiming for a January 2024 date while the TV Academy is pushing for a November 2023 date.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This news comes a couple of weeks after Emmy nominations were announced. HBO dominated the nominations, with series like Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us all taking home numerous nominations.

It felt inevitable that a delay was impending. After all, writers and actors are on strike, so what kind of ceremony would the Emmys be able to put on? Perhaps when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes began, the Emmys were under the belief that they would still be able to make their September date. Now, nearly three months into the WGA strike and going into the third week of the SAG-AFTRA strike, a move was the only choice.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have been making waves in the industry. Picket lines have formed, A-list stars have weighed in, and studios are still listing AI-centric jobs. It seems like a bleak time in Hollywood, as productions have to shut down and release dates get moved. Sooner or later, a resolution will have to be found so the industry can back into the groove.