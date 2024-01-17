In memoriam, Ryan O'Neal and Ray Stevenson...

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards had the traditional In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to TV stars, creator and producers who died in the last year, however there were key omissions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that the video montage did not include Ryan O'Neal and Ray Stevenson. O'Neal died on Dec. 8 at 82, with credits that stretch back to the 1960s, including Peyton Place, Good Sports and played Temperance Brennan's ex-con father Max Keenan on Bones.

Stevenson died in May 23 at 58, was most recently in Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, and had been working consistently on television since the '90s. His most notable TV credits were Vikings, Dexter and the legionary Titus Pullo in HBO's Rome.

A belated farewell to Ryan O'Neal and Ray Stevenson

O'Neal was more active on television in his later years. He was nominated for Academy and Golden Globe Awards as Best Actor for 1970's Love Story. In 1974, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for 1973's Paper Moon. His daughter Tatum won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, the youngest to win at 10.

One of Stevenson's earliest film credits was 2004's King Arthur, directed by Antoine Fuqua where he played Dagonet. He was also in the MCU Thor movies in 2011 as one of the Warriors Three, Volstagg. His most recent TV role was as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. He also voiced Gar Saxon in the 3D animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Others missing from the montage were talk show host Jerry Springer who dies on April 27 at 79, Euphoria and The Idol producer Kevin Turen who died on Nov. 12 at 44 and Night Court star Richard Moll who died Oct. 26 at 80.

The people who were missing from the montage are included in the Emmys In Memoriam section on their website.

During the Emmys telecast, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers introduced the section. The pair an extended tribute to Norman Lear who died Dec. 5 at 101. The TV icon and six-time Emmy winner created and produced hit show from the '70s such as sitcoms All in the Family (1971 to 1979) and The Jeffersons (1975-1985).

After the Lear tribute, Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty sang Puth's hit See You Again while the montage played. The video included Bob Barker, Andre Braugher, Angus Cloud, Angela Lansbury, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbara Walters and more.

Halfway through the tribute, the musicians transitioned to the iconic Friends theme song I'll Be There For You” in a special tribute to Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry.