Stephanie Beatriz, who voiced the lead character in Disney's Encanto, is remaining hopeful for a sequel. However, she hasn't heard “jack s**t.”

Speaking to The Wrap, Beatriz confessed that she'd love to team up with the Encanto team again. “I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s] time right now is being taken up by other stuff,” she said. “I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second ‘Zootopia’ right now. But I would love to work with them again.”

Beatriz, a Disney fan, then spoke about fans of Encanto approaching her and wanting to make a sequel herself. “I go to the [Disney] parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it’s gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that,” she said. “I think there’s a ton of story to be told and there’s so many people that would love to see that.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it remains unclear if an Encanto sequel will happen. ” I haven’t heard jack s**t,” Beatriz revealed.

Encanto was recently referred to as a “franchise” on a Disney earnings call by Bob Iger, but a sequel hasn't been announced despite grossing $256 million worldwide. Stephanie Beatriz led the Encanto's voice cast as Mirabel — the lone member in her family without a special gift. In the meantime, Beatriz can be seen in Peacock's Twisted Metal series.