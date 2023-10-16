Roguelite tower-defense game Dungeon of the Endless spawns this new tactical action roguelite game as its sequel. This new game is called Endless Dungeon, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Endless Dungeon Release Date: October 19, 2023

Endless Dungeon is coming out on October 19, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Amplitude Studios and published by SEGA.

Gameplay

Endless Dungeon is a tactical action twin-stick shooter roguelite. Either alone or with friends, you control a band of three heroes, selected from a roster of eight unique characters. While the player only controls one hero at a time, they can issue commands for the other two, unless they are also controlled by a human player. The objective is to accompany a “Crystal Bot” around an abandoned space station, with the objective of bringing it to the exit of each level. Hordes of enemies spawn trying to destroy the Crystal Bot, from which the heroes will have to protect it. The game features ten levels for the player to clear, each one procedurally generated, and each one more dangerous than the last.

As a roguelite, players will have the opportunity to upgrade their characters in between runs whenever they die. Upon death, players get transported to a Saloon Bar where they can talk to the characters, upgrade their weapons and equipment, and learn more about the universe of Endless.

Story

Set in the Endless Universe of games, Endless Dungeon has players take control of a party of marooned heroes who somehow found themselves stuck in an abandoned space station, with their only ticket of survival and escape is the protection of a Crystal Bot that somehow attracts the attention of dangerous foes.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.