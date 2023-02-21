The English Championship league continues as Millwall (14-7-10) hosts Burnley (21-9-2) at the Den in London, England. Check out our FA Cup odds series, starring our Millwall-Burnley prediction and pick.

Following a 0-2 defeat at Turf Moor last August, the Lions hope to take their revenge against the Clarets in the reverse fixture at home. The Lions are currently seventh in the table, closely knocking for a spot in the promotion play-offs.

Burnley is geared for a return to the Premier League, cementing themselves as the best goal-scoring team with the highest goal-differential among other Championship teams. The Clarets hope to continue their 12-game winning streak across all contests.

Here are the Millwall-Burnleysoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Championship Odds: Millwall-Burnley Odds

Millwall: +200

Burnley: +145

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +138

Under 2.5 Goals: -170

How to Watch Millwall vs. Burnley

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Millwall Can Beat Burnley

Millwall is currently placed seventh in the Championship table. The hosts have 49 points in 31 matches, tied with Sunderland and Blackburn for points. Luton and Watford have a one-point edge over them while third-placed Middlesbrough has an eight-point buffer over the Lions. Despite occupying a place above the top half of the Championship, the Lions have just a +7 goal differential.

In their last match, Millwall managed to pull off an amazing display on home soil when Tom Bradshaw edged out Sheffield’s two goals by delivering a hat-trick of his own. Andreas Voglsammer was responsible for giving two assists in that match at The Den. Bradshaw is now tied with Zian Flemming as the club’s leading goal-scorer with 10 each. Scott Malone still tops the team with four assists.

Millwall holds an astounding record on familiar territory, with a record of nine wins, four draws and just two losses. This makes them the fourth-best team when playing at home, where they earned 31 points in 15 home games. However, Millwall is eager to defeat the league leaders, having claimed their last win over Burnley way back in 2012. The Lions are also hoping to extend their 10-game unbeaten streak at home to wow the Millwall faithful.

Overall, the team is desperate to get some wins soon if they want to contend for the playoffs. When it comes to team news, Gary Rowett and Co. will have to survive this game with a healthy squad. However, fresh legs might be introduced, such as the likes of George Honeyman and Duncan Watmore earning possible starts. However, Honeyman, Tyler Burey, and Billy Mitchell will have to be extra careful in this match, as the trio already have four yellow cards each.

Why Burnley Can Beat Millwall

The mid-table of the Championship is very tight, but the spot at the peak will not likely be replaced. The number one spot belongs to Burnley, who has 21 wins, nine draws and two losses in 32 games played, which totals 72 points. They have an 11-point edge over second-placed Sheffield United and have a +36 goal-differential.

The Clarets played out a 0-1 victory in their last match against Luton Town. The fourth-placed team gave the league leaders a tough battle, but Ashley Barnes’ 78th-minute penalty kick gave the Clarets three points. Burnley still carries a 12-game unbeaten streak, with the previous match with Watford the only draw in that stretch of games. Burnley is also still in contention for the FA Cup, earning a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town recently. Nathan Tella leads the squad with 12 goals while Josh Brownhill is the leading assist-maker with seven. On the road this season, Burnley is also impressive, recording 31 points out of the nine wins, four draws and two losses they registered. Their road record of 27 goals scored and 14 goals conceded is the best among 23 other teams. As a team, Burnley registers 12.5 total shots, 5.8 corners and 62.9% ball possession per game, and they have kept 13 clean sheets so far. With Millwall’s outstanding home record, this could be a difficult evening for Burnley, and they would probably be reasonably satisfied if they were to come away with a share of the spoils in this one. Last August, they had a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez. The Clarets will be motivated to get one over the hosts, winning four of their last six meetings. Vincent Kompany will have to play this one without Rodriguez, Brownhill, Jordan Beyer, and Manuel Benson. Connor Roberts, Ian Maatsen, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will have to carefully play, as they already have four yellow cards.

Final Millwall-Burnley Prediction & Pick

Millwall will try to keep this match tight, but Burnley has never shown signs of slowing down this season. Back the Clarets to extend their undefeated run to 13 games.

Final Millwall-Burnley Prediction & Pick: Burnley (+145)