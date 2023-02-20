Round 33 of the English Championship will be rounded off by the game between hosts Watford (12-11-9) and visitors West Bromwich Albion (12-9-10) at Vicarage road. Join us as we continue our English Championship odds series, where we make our Watford-West Brom prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Here are the Watford-West Bromsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Championship Odds: Watford-West Brom Odds

Watford: +165

West Brom: +170

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +116

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

How to Watch Watford vs. West Brom

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Watford Can Beat West Brom

Watford is currently placed eighth in the Championship table. The hosts have 47 points in 32 matches, just two points behind Millwall and Blackburn, and 14 behind Sheffield United in second place. Despite occupying a place above the top half of the Championship, the Hornets have just a +3 goal differential.

In their last match, Watford managed to draw first blood against runaway leaders Burnley with Joao Pedro’s 32nd-minute goal; however, the Clarets managed to slip one with Michael Obafemi’s goal at extra time. The 1-1 draw marked Watfords fifth consecutive match without a win, including four draws and a loss. Their last wins came in January when they secured victories and clean sheets over Norwich City and Blackpool.

Watford plays a slightly underwhelming playstyle on home soil, with a record of seven wins, four draws, and four losses. However, they do come into this match having not lost to West Brom in their last four face-offs. The Golden Boys are also hoping to extend their three-game unbeaten streak at home to wow the Watford faithful.

Overall, the team is just a few points behind Luton, Sunderland, and Millwall who are in the playoff zone, so they will need to get some wins soon if they want to contend for the playoffs. When it comes to team news, Slaven Bilic and company will have to survive this game without a few injured players, including Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta, and Edo Kayembe, among others. Hassane Kamara and Hamza Choudhury will have to be extra careful in this match, as both are two bookings away from a two-match ban.

Why West Brom Can Beat Watford

The mid-table of the Championship is very tight, with just five points separating the current team in fourth, which is Luton, from the team in tenth. West Brom holds that tenth spot currently, with 45 points from 12 wins, nine draws, and 10 defeats in 31 games. Grabbing the win and three points in this match will take the Baggies above Watford on the league table.

The Baggies also played out a 1-1 draw in their last match against Blackburn Rovers, who is also firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot. This was West Brom’s only draw in their last six matches, along with three victories over Reading, Luton Town, and Coventry, and two losses to Burnley and Birmingham. The Throstles also saw an end to their FA Cup journey when Bristol City gave them a 3-0 demolition.

On the road this season, West Brom does not stand out as visitors, recording five wins, four draws, and six losses, which is good for 19 points in 15 matches.

This could be a difficult evening for West Brom, and they would probably be reasonably satisfied if they were to come away with a share of the spoils in this one. Last August, they also took away a point in the Hawthorns, despite controlling the game 70% of the time and having a 19-5 total shot advantage and a 12-0 edge on corner kicks. The Baggies will be motivated to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five meetings. West Brom has been unrhythmic since their four-game unbeaten start last January. Still, the team is close to the playoff zone and 14 points ahead of relegation, so they have reasons to hope that they could be in the playoffs come end of the season.

Carlos Corberan will have to play this one without Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley, and Matt Phillips. There might just be a few tweaks in West Brom’s starting line-up, such as Jayson Molumby taking over Nathaniel Chalobah in the midfield, and Daryl Dike starting over Brandon Thomas-Asante in the forward role.

Final Watford-West Brom Prediction & Pick

With two points separating Watford and West Brom in the Championship table, one can expect a tight affair at Vicarage Road. Nevertheless, both sides could take a careful approach and replicate the results way back in August. Expect both teams to come away with one point each.

Final Watford-West Brom Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210)