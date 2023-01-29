Round Four of the FA Cup continues as Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Liverpool. Catch our FA Cup odds series and see what we have for our Brighton-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Brighton’s 2023 start has been prolific despite the departure of star striker Leandro Trossard to Arsenal. Brighton has snatched three victories in 2023 against Everton, Middlesborough, and Liverpool, while its latest fixture with Leicester City ended with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool’s initial game since the turn of the year was a 3-1 disappointment versus Brentford. The past four games for Jurgen Klopp’s squad also featured draws with Wolverhampton and Chelsea, a victory versus the Wolves in the FA Cup, and an 0-3 defeat versus Brighton.

Why Brighton Can Beat Liverpool

The Seagulls humiliated Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League 2-weeks ago and have been in their very best form, winning four of their last six matches in all contests. They also sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points behind fifth-placers Tottenham Hotspurs.

Even in just Roberto de Zerbi’s fresh hold as Brighton Boss since the departure of Graham Potter, the Seagulls have been making a meteoric rise in the Prem. Kaoru Mitoma has been the latest stand-out forward for Brighton, while Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, and Solly March have been dominating in the attacks as well. Alexis Mac Allister has never shown signs of slowing down in his midfield duties since winning the World Cup for Argentina last December. Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk are also lethal in the attack while imposing themselves as steady defenders for Brighton & Hove Albion. For the Prem, Brighton has scored 37 goals, 20 coming from assists. The 13.6 total shots made by the team per game have resulted in a 14% goal conversion rate, so expect that the Seagulls will be hunting for goals in their home ground.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Brighton

In their last face-off, Jurgen Klopp described in a post-game interview that Liverpool played its worst game after surrendering three goals to the Seagulls. The Reds have since notched two clean sheets versus the Wolves and Chelsea.

The Reds’ injury list still includes a long list of players. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will sit out this game as they are still nursing calf injuries while Virgil Van Dijk and Arthur Melo will take a couple of weeks for their hamstring and thigh problems to recover. Luis Diaz will be out for a longer period of time Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillipps appear doubtful to appear in this game.

Liverpool returns to Sussex with memories of the defeat, but they carry with them an agenda for revenge. As the recent FA Cup holders, they look to make a statement game as they look to retain this silverware. Judging from their recent fixture with Chelsea, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliott will keep on pressing the attack, while Naby Keita, Stefan Bajecetic, and Thiago Alcantara look to bounce back in their midfield duties. Alisson Becker will likely hold his ground as one of the top goalkeepers in the world, while Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Koante, and James Milner look ready to form an outstanding backline defense

Final Brighton-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Over 2.5 goals have been smashed in four of the last seven meetings between the Reds and the Seagulls, and we’re expecting another spectacle in 90 minutes on the pitch. While Brighton seems like they’re headed for another outstanding match, the Reds are decisive in not backing down, especially with the poor run of results they endured previously. Ride with Liverpool in what seems to be a high-scoring affair.

Final Brighton-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (+130), Over 2.5 goals (-168)