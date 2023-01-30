The fourth round of the English FA Cup continues as Derby County hosts West Ham United at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England. With this, we continue with our English FA Cup odds series and give off our analysis on the Derby-West Ham prediction and pick.

Since their penalty shootout defeat versus Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last November, Derby County Football Club has been on a 14-game unbeaten streak, carrying six wins in a row across all competitions heading into this fixture. The Rams currently sit fourth in the League One table.

West Ham United Football Club is enduring a difficult Premier League campaign, securing just the 16th spot above the relegation zone, barely ahead of the bottom-three teams AFC Bournemouth, Everton, and Southampton. Following the World Cup Break, the Hammers went on a six-match winless run before securing a win against Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup.

The meeting of the two squads on Monday will be their first face-off since the 2011-2012 EFL Championship campaign. In the Football Association Challenge Cup’s long history, this will be the second meeting between the two, with West Ham winning 5-2 over Derby in the semi-final match at Stamford Bridge, a century in the making.

Here are the Derby-West Hamsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English FA Cup Odds: Derby-West Ham Odds

Derby County: +340

West Ham United: -145

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Derby vs. West Ham

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Derby Can Beat West Ham

Derby is on a 19-game unbeaten run in regulation time. In that series of games, Paul Warne’s side only lost 3-2 to Liverpool on penalties, with Caoimhin Kelleher making three crucial saves in the shootout. The Rams are still carrying six wins in a row heading into this match, with wins over Port Vale, Bolton Wanderers, and Cheltenham Town in League One and a 3-0 demolition against rivals Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup.

Despite being placed in a lower football division, the Rams will not cement themselves as pushovers in this match. The Rams are also having a nine-game unbeaten run at home, with seven games ending in clean sheets. The last loss at home that the Rams endured was a 1-3 defeat versus Manchester City’s Under-21 team in the EFL Papa John’s Trophy.

Derby County has netted 40 goals, 30 coming from assists, in 27 games played in League One. They pull off 14 total shots and 6.3 corners per game at a 53.8% ball possession rate.

Barring any injury issues, Warne may field the same Derby XI starters against Vale Park on January 24. Joe Wildsmith has secured 12 clean sheets for the team this season, the second-best mark in the league. Forward David McGoldrick ranks 10th in the league for most goals at nine, while James Collins, Conor Hourihane, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing also make it to the league’s top 30 goalscorers. Midfielders Tom Barkhuizen and Max Bird have provided four assists apiece for the squad. The team will be delighted to welcome the returns of Louie Sibley and Eiran Cashin, who have missed the last two fixtures through injury.

Why West Ham Can Beat Derby

David Moyes’ side is still on the verge of a relegation scare, as the Cherries, Toffees, and Saints are still clawing their way out of the bottom three. 13th placers Nottingham Forest are just three points away from the Hammers, while Leicester City and Leeds share the same 18 points.

Since the turn of the calendar, the Irons’ four games featured a 2-2 draw with Leeds, a 79th-minute winner from Said Benrahma, a 2-0 win at London Stadium over Everton courtesy of two first-half goals by Jarrod Bowen, and a 1-0 loss versus Wolverhampton. Before 2023, West Ham endured six straight losses but found success in club-friendly games with a draw against Fulham and two wins versus Cambridge United and Udinese.

Bowen, Benhrahma, and Antonio will be primed to lead the attack. West Ham will have to face this match without the services of Gianluca Scamaaca, Danny Ings, Maxwell Cornet, and Kurt Zouma. If Declan Rice will take a rest in this game, either Ben Johnson or Tomas Soucek will receive extra playing time. Alphonse Areola may man his posts over Lukasz Fabianski, but the latter may start if the Hammers want to continue their momentum.

The advantage in class, quality, and experience between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top. While West Ham’s Premier League form has been a far cry from their seventh-place finish last season, a defeat at Pride Park would lose the Hammers’ growing momentum and pile more pressure on Moyes, so a strong show-off would be expected from the London team.

Final Derby-West Ham Prediction & Pick

There is no doubt that Derby will be utilizing this opportunity to test themselves against a top-flight team, especially in a televised game at home. While this will be a competitive match, West Ham’s superior quality, especially in their dominance in the final third of the pitch, will shine through in some stages of the game. Derby might be able to peep one goal, but hunting for more goals in 90 minutes will be hard-fought. The visitors will not hold back in this game, so expect more than 2.5 goals.

Final Derby-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham United (-145), Over 2.5 Goals (-112)