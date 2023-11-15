Entergy, an energy company, has promised to sponsor the 50th Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State University

Entergy, an energy company serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas announced its upcoming sponsorship of the annual Bayou Classic football game between Southern University and Grambling State University. This year, the Bayou Classic will take place on Nov. 25 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game draws attention from around the country, ranging from the hundreds of thousands of fans that show up in person to the countless others that watch the broadcast.

“We are honored to be a sponsor of the 50th Annual Bayou Classic and help support a celebration that has become an iconic part of Thanksgiving weekend here in New Orleans, said Drew Marsh, the chairman and CEO of Entergy. “Our partnership with HBCUs has been instrumental in fostering a diverse and innovative workforce at Entergy. Through our collaboration, we have been able to tap into a pool of exception talent and we look forward to creating more opportunities for students to thrive, and thereby strengthen our whole community.”

The Southern Jaguars currently lead the Grambling State Tigers in Bayou Classic victories, 25-24. Southern is looking to extend the series lead, while Grambling State intends to tie the record at 25 wins each. The Jaguars took the series advantage last season with a 34-17 win over the Tigers. At its inception in 1974, Grambling State controlled the Classic with five straight victories. They continued to dominate until the 90s. After years of sporadic victories, Southern ripped off an eight-game winning streak. Between 1993 and 2003, Grambling State won the Bayou Classic just once. Since then, neither HBCU has taken control of the Classic like they once did.