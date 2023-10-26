Epic Games Store Reveals Free Games For November 2

Epic Games Store unveiled its latest set of free games for November 2. Upholding their commitment to rewarding their user base, the platform is continuing its practice of weekly giveaways. Players can look forward to diving into two standout titles during this period. Leading the lineup is the action-packed FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, accompanied by the whimsically intriguing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Both games promise to offer unique gaming experiences and will be available from November 2 through November 9.

The reveal comes on the heels of a string of Halloween-inspired promotions. In previous weeks, Epic Games Store spotlighted renowned horror titles The Evil Within and its successor, Evil Within 2. Both games, celebrated in the horror genre, earned favorable reviews from critics.

Until 10:00 am CT on November 2, users have the opportunity to claim two other titles at no cost: Tandem: A Tale of Two Shadows and The Evil Within 2. Once this window closes, the platform will transition to its new selections.

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is an action-adventure game that immerses players in a dieselpunk world. Players assume the role of a battle-hardened rabbit with a powerful mechanical arm. Through combat and exploration, they must navigate a city under oppressive rule.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

In a contrasting tone, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion offers a light-hearted and quirky narrative. The game follows the journey of a rebellious turnip who evades taxes and confronts various vegetable-themed adversaries. Although it has received a mix of reviews, its unique charm has propelled its popularity, even sparking talks of a sequel.

Epic Games Store's free game lineup sets a robust pace for November. With the promise of more complimentary titles in the coming weeks and hints of thrilling releases in December, the platform reinforces its commitment to providing diverse and captivating game offerings to its user base.