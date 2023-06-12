The FIFA 23 Team of the Season released its first set of Team of the Season awards with Netherland's Eredivisie.

Fans, clubs and experts have voted for their Eredivisie Team of the Season 2022/23, in partnership with EA Sports, finalizing a squad of eight footballers in the Dutch domestic league.

The TOTS- Eredivisie was released on April 28, 2023 and includes eight players with prices ranging from 29,000 to 221,000 on Playstation and XBOX. PC prices are ranging from 25,000 to 195,000.

The total squad price is 451,750 on Playstation and XBOX and 408,500 on PC. The Team Of The Season Eredivisie includes one defender, three midfielders, two wingers, and two forwards.

The lowest rated player in the squad has a rating of 88 and the highest rated player is 93.

PSV Eindhoven's Xavi Simons leads the Eredivisie Team of the Season with a 93 rating. The 20 year-old Dutch ace has enjoyed a phenomenal season, finishing as the second top goalscorer with 19 goals, as well as eight assists, two Player of the Month awards for August and March, Talent of the Month for January, and numerous dribbling, scoring, and passing highlights.

The Final Squad – Official 2023 EFL Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

None

Defender

CB: Lutsharel Gertruida, Feyenoord – 91

Midfielders

CM: Orkun Kökçü, Feyenoord – 89

CAM: Xavi Simons, PSV Eindhoven – 93

CM: Joey Veerman, PSV Eindhoven – 88

Forwards