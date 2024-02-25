After the news broke that Eric Bieniemy would be taking on the roles of Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at UCLA football, speculation arose regarding this move, especially considering his ongoing pursuit of a head coaching position in the NFL. Bieniemy commented to ESPN about his transition to the Bruins and his aspiration to secure a head coaching position in the NFL.
“I have had countless conversations and interviews with many teams, and I have been applauded and lauded,” Bieniemy wrote. “I can’t say why certain decisions were or were not made but it had nothing to [do] with a lack of anything on my end.
“My self-dignity, worth, integrity, personhood, manhood will never be questioned or compromised. It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing. At this time in my life, the opportunity affords me the pleasure of continuing to be a maker and leader of men, to do what I love, follow my passion and my dreams while not compromising on who I am as a man.”
Bieniemy is joining the Bruins’s coaching staff under new head coach DeShaun Foster following Brian Kelly’s exit from the program to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Bieniemy isn’t new to the college ranks. He served as an assistant coach for UCLA from 2003-2005 and last coached at the college level with his alma mater Colorado as their offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012.
He also spoke about his excitement to work with Foster, who doesn’t have coordinator experience.
“This is a great opportunity for me to help support DeShaun as a head coach, to work with him and to work for him as well,” Bieniemy wrote. “My goal is to help him to be a successful head coach in our profession. It’s an opportunity for my family and I to return back to a place that we once called home.”