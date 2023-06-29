The Los Angeles Clippers chose not to guarantee Eric Gordon's contract for next season. Add Eric Gordon to the list of quality players who will be available in 2023 NBA free agency.

The Clippers parted ways with Gordon because it will save Los Angeles $110 million in luxury tax. He might not be worth the $21 million salary that he was set to make in the 2023-2024 season, but Gordon can certainly help a contender. The veteran should have a few suitors in free agency.

Gordon is entering his 16th NBA season and is well past his prime. It wouldn't make much sense for him to join a team that has no chance of being in contention. The 34-year-old has never won a ring or even made it beyond the conference finals. Expect Gordon to sign with a team that can realistically make a title run to the 2024 NBA Finals. What teams fit that description and might take a run at signing Gordon?

Let's take a look at the three best Eric Gordon destinations in 2023 NBA free agency after being released by the Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers

It didn't take long after his release for Gordon to be linked to the Lakers. Before he became the Lakers' General Manager, Rob Pelinka was Gordon's agent. An old video of Gordon praising Pelinka resurfaced amid his impending free agency. It has ignited speculation that the shooting guard will change teams but stay in Los Angeles.

Leave the Pelinka connection aside. Gordon is a good fit on the Lakers' roster. Los Angeles has learned time and time again that it can never have enough shooting around LeBron James. Gordon is a 37.1% 3-point shooter for his career. After shooting 41.2% from downtown for the Houston Rockets in the 2021-2022 season, Gordon made 42.3% of his 3-pointers following his trade to the Clippers at the 2023 deadline.

Los Angeles is expected to bring back restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, forgoing the chance to open up salary-cap space. Gordon has made $176.5 million in his NBA career. He could take the Lakers' mid-level exception for a shot at winning a ring next year.

Memphis Grizzlies

Gordon fits a few of the Grizzlies' 2023 free agency needs. Memphis absolutely could use more offense and shooting. The Grizzlies lost to the Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs because of their inability to score in the half-court. Memphis' 102.8 offensive rating in the postseason was the worst among Western Conference teams. They only made 31.2% of their 3-pointers against the Lakers.

Perhaps most importantly, the Grizzlies need an adult in the room. Memphis was quick to decide that it had to move on from Dillion Brooks because of his immaturity. Ja Morant's immaturity—if you want to call it that—has cost him 33 games in 2023. Gordon has been around the league longer than most and could bring a much-needed presence inside the Grizzlies' locker room.

The Grizzlies have already started trying to change their culture by saying goodbye to Brooks and trading for Marcus Smart. Adding a veteran who can make a high percentage of his 3-pointers is the next logical step.

Miami Heat

Miami is a logical destination for Gordon at the start of 2023 free agency. The two sides might become an even better fit for each other within a few days. The Heat have big free agency decisions to make regarding Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Miami is reportedly looking to move off Kyle Lowry and his $29.7 million salary.

The Damian Lillard trade saga is hanging over the Heat's entire offseason. The Portland Trail Blazers could decide to trade Lillard at any moment. Miami would become the overwhelming favorites to trade for Lillard. Tyler Herro would almost certainly be sent to Portland in such a trade. Gordon could help make up for Herro's lost production, becoming the Heat's top scorer off the bench while providing the team with extra shooting and playmaking.

No matter what happens with Lillard, Gordon would be a smart addition for Miami. The Heat's defense carried the team to the playoffs and performed admirably against the Denver Nuggets. When Jimmy Butler wasn't doing his best Michael Jordan impression, Miami had trouble scoring. The Heat had a 105.5 offensive rating in the NBA Finals, failing to score more than 95 points in four of the five games. Miami even struggled on offense in their second-round series against the New York Knicks. The Knicks ranked in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive efficiency during the regular season.

Gordon could be what Lowry was to Miami (or potentially better) over the last two years.