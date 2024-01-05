Manchester United secures future prospects by extending the Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal contracts until 2025.

In a decisive move to fortify their squad, Manchester United has taken proactive steps by extending the contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal until June 2025, effectively avoiding potential talks with rival clubs that could have arisen due to their contracts expiring this summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag highlighted the ongoing negotiations with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, both facing contract uncertainties as their current deals approach their conclusion at the end of this season.

“While we're in discussions with Rapha Varane and Anthony Martial, we've secured Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Hannibal with the triggered contract options,” affirmed Ten Hag.

However, when pressed about Varane and Martial's contract situations, Ten Hag maintained a discreet stance, emphasizing that it's an “internal discussion” between the club and the players involved.

Of particular interest is Wan-Bissaka's future at the club. United has expressed eagerness to engage in talks for a more extended deal with the 26-year-old defender, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 for a substantial £50 million fee from Crystal Palace. Wan-Bissaka has faced challenges cementing his position in the starting XI despite the high expectations and hefty price tag. He has frequently been sidelined this season, with manager Ten Hag often favoring Diogo Dalot, who recently committed to a new five-year contract.

Wan-Bissaka has made 15 appearances this season, 11 of which were starts, underscoring the manager's preference for alternative defensive options at times.

Insights within the club shed light on the meticulous scouting process that led to Wan-Bissaka's acquisition, revealing the extensive groundwork undertaken before finalizing the deal.

As Manchester United sets its sights on securing the long-term futures of these key players, ongoing discussions and negotiations signify the club's concerted efforts to solidify its squad, ensuring a strong foundation for upcoming seasons at Old Trafford.