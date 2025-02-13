One of the off-field moments that went viral at the Super Bowl was when Taylor Swift was booed when the cameras turned to her. Fans were able to see the Grammy winner's reaction as she was also on the jumbotron. Despite the rude gesture from fans, the singer smiled as she sat alongside fellow artist Ice Spice.

Swift attended the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles and suffered a devastating loss with the end score resulting in 40-22.

In a recent episode of Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson's podcast, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, the sports journalists empathised with Swift on the moment.

“I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f—ing gets booed at the Super Bowl,” said Andrews said.

“Get out of here!”

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley also took the time to defend Swift after the boos she received at the game.

“I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron, and she got booed,” Barkley said during his February 12 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

“She’s there supporting her significant other, and she’s made the game bigger,” he said. “In football, we’re all about how we can expand the game internationally. We’re traveling to Brazil and Mexico, and apparently, Australia soon. Her being a part of it is only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

The NFL reposted Swift's reaction to the booing on their Instagram.

Andrews has been very open for her love for Swift and her relationship with Kelce and even jokingly wants to be a part of a potential wedding.

“We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things,” Andrews said during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in October.

What is Taylor Swift Doing After The Super Bowl?

After the Chiefs suffered the Super Bowl loss, Swift is supporting Kelce through this time. Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told Page Six.

The pair began dating in 2023 and have had busy schedules with Swift on her Eras Tour and Kelce preparing for the Super Bowl. The couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” the source added.