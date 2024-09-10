On this week’s episode of The Calm Down Podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson discussed their “girl crushes”—a term Collins Dictionary defines as “a woman’s strong feeling of liking for another woman that is not sexual.” During the episode, Andrews, an NFL sideline reporter and FOX Sports broadcaster, revealed her top three girl crushes, all of whom are household names, per Thespun.

“Who are your girl crushes? Mine are Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift,” Andrews said to Thompson, listing off two iconic actresses and the pop superstar who continues to dominate the music world. These three are certainly familiar names in the realm of women admired for their talent, beauty, and overall public personas. “I’ve just always loved how genuine they seem. They're all so talented,” Andrews added. Each of these women has made a significant impact in their respective fields—Roberts with her classic movie roles, Aniston with her enduring popularity from Friends and beyond, and Swift with her music and influence.

Thompson, on the other hand, picked a more personal favorite—Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Thompson admired Kylie’s approachable and friendly personality, commenting, “She’s so likable and easy, just one of those girls you feel like you've known forever.”

Andrews on Celeste Desjardins and the NFL Sidelines

In addition to revealing her celebrity girl crushes, Erin Andrews also gave a nod to a lesser-known but equally admired woman—Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée, Celeste Desjardins. Draisaitl, an NHL star with the Edmonton Oilers, recently signed an eight-year, $112 million contract extension. Andrews, married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, was quick to compliment Desjardins. “I’ve never met Leon or his fiancée, but she is so hot,” Andrews said during the podcast. She continued, “Jarret was telling me about Leon’s new contract, and I’m like, ‘Wow, he’s rich and has a hot wife, what a life!'”

Beyond the podcast, Andrews remains busy in her professional life, returning to the sidelines for the NFL's Week 1 matchups. She’s part of FOX's top broadcast team, working with Kevin Burkhardt and NFL legend Tom Brady. They’ll reunite again for this week’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, showcasing Andrews' continued presence in the world of sports broadcasting.