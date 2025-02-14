Erin Andrews shares that she was able to comfort Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' devastating loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday (Feb. 9), ending the Chiefs' chance at being able to make history as the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

On Andrews' podcast with fellow sports journalist Charissa Thompson, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, she spoke about the moment she saw Kelce leaving the locker room.

“The shot that they have of him coming out of the locker room, and now we know he was going up to the suite … I was actually coming off the field and he was just walking out,” Andrews said.

“And I was like f— it, and I just turned around and I walked up to him. I was like ‘I don’t want to bug him' but I was like, ‘No, that’s our friend and this really sucks,’ ” she continued.

Andrews shared the sweet moment and decided to “just walked up to him and he stopped, and I gave him a big hug and I was just like, ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry.’ ”

“They’re humans too, you know, this just in,” she added.

Is Travis Kelce Going To Retire After Super Bowl Loss?

Prior to the Super Bowl, a source spoke out about the possibility that Kelce could retire.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

However, now that the Super Bowl did not go as planned for the Chiefs tight end, he has been making more vague assumptions on what his NFL career is going to be looking like in the future.

“I think I'm gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said to reporters after the game. “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision, I'm not half-assing it, I'm fully here for them. I think I can play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

While Kelce only had four catches for 39 yards in the game, it was easily not one o his finer moments on the field.

Since the blowout from the Super Bowl took many fans and professional sports media officials by surprise, they have all given their takes on whether Kelce should hang it up. The former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum spoke about Kelce per NFL on ESPN on what should the Chiefs tight end's next steps should be.

“He’s an all-time great, first ballot Hall of Famer… but it’s time. When you start to talk about it publicly like that, you know the old expression, ‘If you’re talking about retiring, you are retired,’” Tannenbaum said of Kelce.

“He’s not the same player, he’s skill diminished, he can’t separate the way he once did. And again, taking nothing away from an incredible career, he’s just clearly not the same player and it’s probably the appropriate time to go off into the sunset,” Tannenbaum added.