An Escape from Tarkov hotfix (or two) is on the way, which aims to fix the game’s audio, as well as various bugs that have popped up when the game updated to 0.13.

BattleState Games announced on the official Escape from Tarkov Twitter account their plans for the upcoming hotfixes. They presented “an estimated plan of the changes, fixes, and improvements” that they will include in the hotfix. The list includes the following:

Fixing issues that occur with binaural sound on

Adjustments to sound positioning, footstep noise, and incorrect headset settings

Tweaking additional aspects of Oculus Audio on all locations

Fixing issues when using the gym for some players

Fixing a number of bugs in the stash, Hideout, and UI in general

Geometry and lighting fixes for Streets of Tarkov

New player group system

DLSS update

Fixing issues when interacting with certain weapons

Several other changes and fixes

BattleState Games did not give a timeline as to when the hotfixes will be coming to Escape from Tarkov. We can only hope that it comes soon.

Ever since the wipe that happened last month, a lot of players were not pleased with some of the changes. The biggest offender is the binaural sound that came with the patch. Although meant to improve the player experience, it had the opposite effect. Players, including me, had a hard time locating sound sources. Gunshots from across the map sounded very close. Footsteps from above or below sounded like they were right behind us. There are even instances of Scavs not making any noise as they walk, leading to a lot of surprises. The binaural sound was supposed to help players hear better. However, it seems that it had the opposite effect.

Hopefully, BattleState Games is able to fix the problems sooner rather than later. Escape from Tarkov is very much worth playing, but these bugs and audio problems may make it hard for anyone new to get into it.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Escape from Tarkov hotfix or two. The game is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.